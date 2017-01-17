The $4 million investment will drive the expansion of SecureSet Academy’s accelerated, bootcamp-style cybersecurity training to more U.S. markets.

SecureSet Academy today announced that it has obtained Series A funding in a round led by the Colorado Impact Fund (CIF). The $4 million investment will drive the expansion of SecureSet Academy’s accelerated, bootcamp-style cybersecurity training to more U.S. markets. The Academy currently operates campuses in Denver and Colorado Springs, and is set to expand to Tampa later this year.

The $63 million Colorado Impact Fund is a venture capital firm dedicated to supporting Colorado companies that generate consistent investment returns in addition to positive community impact. CIF targets companies with compelling business models that deliver positive community outcomes in sectors such as education, community health, sustainable resources and economic development. Scaling SecureSet Academy’s format, curriculum and instruction model will help meet critical national demand for cybersecurity expertise and provide graduates with an attractive pathway to compensation increases and career progression.

“There is a dramatic supply/demand gap in this industry. Organizations who need cybersecurity professionals have found that certifications aren’t enough,” said Ryan Kirkpatrick, Partner of the Colorado Impact Fund. “Our diligence suggests that SecureSet Academy’s high-intensity education, world-class curriculum and experienced team will position the company to scale quickly while providing benefit to students, government and industry.”

“Partnering with Colorado Impact Fund and raising this Series A round is a huge step for us,” said Bret Fund, founder of SecureSet Academy. “We have validated our curriculum and instructional model, which more effectively creates job-ready cybersecurity professionals for an industry with a severe shortfall of talent. This new round of financing and partnership allow us to take our validated model and expand it to new geographic locations. We’re excited and ready to grow.”

About SecureSet Academy

SecureSet Academy offers the first bootcamp-style, comprehensive cybersecurity education program in the U.S. — and the fastest route to entry-level careers in the field. The Academy was launched in response to the global shortfall of cybersecurity professionals who will be needed to meet the rise in sophisticated threats worldwide.

SecureSet Academy compresses the time required to achieve necessary skills and certifications from years to months. This intense, hands-on education ensures skills that are immediately applicable in working cybersecurity environments — 100% of the program’s graduates have received job offers to date. SecureSet Academy has campuses in Denver, Colorado Springs, and will soon launch in Tampa. For more information, please visit http://www.securesetacademy.com.

About Colorado Impact Fund

The Colorado Impact Fund, founded in July 2014, is a venture capital firm managed by an affiliate of Vestar Capital Partners, which is dedicated to supporting local Colorado companies that generate consistent investment returns in addition to positive community outcomes. Investors in the Fund include some of Colorado’s most respected executives, families, foundations and corporations, each of whom is committed to making a difference in the State of Colorado and beyond. Targeting investments in the areas of community health, natural resource conservation, education and workforce development and economic development, the Colorado Impact Fund leverages its collective experiences, resources and networks to help Colorado entrepreneurs create exceptional and lasting companies. For more information, visit http://www.coloradoimpactfund.com.