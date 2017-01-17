Home care...allows people to remain independent and maintain a higher quality of life.

Michigan nursing home rates are the fifteenth highest in the nation, with an average annual cost of approximately $83,585 (based on the cost of semi-private rooms), or about $6,965 per month.

Michigan seniors needing nursing home care can now view the most recent ratings and costs of nursing homes in their area by using the interactive Caregiverlist® Nursing Home Directory. This month’s update of the Michigan Caregiverlist® Index indicates that the average cost of a nursing home in Michigan is $229 per day for a semi-private room or $256 for a private room. Of the 455 total Michigan nursing homes, just about half (222) rate 4-stars or better.

Caregiverlist® Rating Criteria National Averages:

2 hours, 28 minutes: C.N.A. Hours per Resident per Day 40%

15.7%: Long-stay Residents with Increasing Activities of Daily Living Needs 20%

1.0% Short-term Residents with Pressure Sores (Bed Sores) 20%

Overall Medicare Star-Rating Score 20%

Here’s a snapshot of the Caregiverlist® Nursing Home Cost and Rating Index for Michigan

for January 2017:

Total Number of Nursing Homes: 455

Average Single Price: $256

Average Double Price: $229

Average Rating: 3.0 (out of 5)

Star Rating Snapshot:

5-Star: 36

4-Star: 186

3-Star: 189

2-Star: 20

1-Star: 24

You can also see Caregiverlist’s® at-a-glance Infographic for Michigan Nursing Home Costs for January 2017 here.

The Caregiverlist® rating combines 4 criteria to calculate an overall star-rating with a 5-star rating as the highest and a 1-star rating as the lowest score, as rated against the results for the total number of nursing homes.

Michigan seniors and their families must remember that nursing homes have become an extension of a hospital stay and many times Medicare health insurance will authorize a hospital discharge directly to a nursing home for rehabilitation after a major medical event has occurred, but only if after three days if senior has been formally admitted as an inpatient. If a senior has been admitted under observation, they may have to pay for subsequent nursing home rehabilitation out of pocket. This means researching the right nursing home ahead of time will ease the transition should a medical emergency occur.

Costs of senior care are always a factor when choosing the right senior care option, as many seniors live on a fixed income. Low-income seniors in Michigan may qualify for Medicaid if they meet the financial qualifications. Medicaid will pay for long-term care in a nursing home for as long as the senior qualifies for needing care, even if this means multiple years of care until death. Visit the Caregiverlist® Michigan Medicaid Eligibility Requirements for for more information.

If around-the-clock care is not needed, in-home caregiving is an attractive alternative to institutional care. Deborah Moerland, FirstLight Home Care owner in Okemos, MI says, “Being at home is a much more comfortable place for most people. They are familiar with their surroundings and they have a much higher morale when staying in their own home. It is also much more affordable than other options. Home care also allows people to remain independent and maintain a higher quality of life.”

Seniors should review the ratings and costs of nursing homes in their area and then visit the nursing homes which meet their budget parameters. Ratings for nursing homes are only a starting point and while the Caregiverlist® Index calculates a custom rating based on the most important criteria for quality, Medicare will only begin auditing the nursing home’s submitted information for C.N.A. staffing next year. Right now all of the information for the nursing home ratings is self-reported.

