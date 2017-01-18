KMCS USA Managing Directors: John Chess (Left) and Philip Traylor (Right) “The team we have assembled to help US companies succeed in the Philippines is unrivaled in the industry and we are excited to build on our proven track record of client-focused delivery” - Michael McCullough, KMC Solutions Inc., Managing DIrector

To address a growing market demand, KMC Solutions Inc., the Philippines’ leading provider of end-to-end offshore solutions, expands operations to the US through KMC Solutions USA (KMCS). Led by a highly experienced U.S. management team, KMCS offers the premier solution for the next generation of offshoring to U.S. enterprises desiring to establish their own dedicated staff and operations in the Philippines. “The team we have assembled to help US companies succeed in the Philippines is unrivaled in the industry and we are excited to build on our proven track record of client-focused delivery” said Michael McCullough, Managing Director of KMC Solutions Inc., Philippines.

Leading the way for KMCS is John Chess, the founder and former CEO of Specialty Healthcare Services company MediCall, and former Vice President of Healthcare for Cognizant, Philip Traylor. Both are co-founders and Managing Directors of KMCS. Management’s strategy will focus on providing services that will cover all functional requirements that a US Enterprise will need to build an efficient, high quality and cost competitive Global In-house Center (GIC),

According to Chess, many companies have been shifting to the GIC model due to its multiple advantages over traditional third party outsourcing, but face many challenges due to not having the appropriate experience. “The KMCS GIC enablement model offers an intriguing alternative and several advantages over on-shore and/or offshore 3rd party BPO operations. Recently we have completed a build-out of an operations center in Manila for a US client who wanted direct access to a specialized skilled workforce. The model has provided more process control, improved regulatory compliance and significantly lower cost than the traditional BPO model with greater access to and retention of skilled talent” said Chess.

About KMC Solutions Inc., Philippines

KMC Solutions is a GIC enablement, Staff Leasing, and IT enabled flexible workplace provider in the Philippines. Headquartered in Metro Manila, the company delivers value added business solutions through a seamless integration of services, together with sister companies: KMC MAG Group, Inc., the country's top real estate services firm and Kittelson & Carpo Consulting, a business consultancy firm. From building out state of the art facilities or providing serviced offices, to complying with local legal and business requirements, identifying and acquiring skilled talent, training, human resources, payroll management and operational expertise, KMCS offers a full suite of services that are designed to help companies enter, operate, and expand in the Philippines.