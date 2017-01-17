EnterWorks Bronze NRF Sponsor We are delighted to team up to support the product storyingtelling needs of consumer and industrial brands in today’s digitized world of content

EnterWorks, a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, announced that they have created a shared solution with Adobe for delivering best-in-class product content in context of customer experiences as managed by Adobe Experience Manager. The solution serves as the single source of content across mobile, web, and other digital touchpoints for providing B2B and B2C customers with the attributes, images, specifications and descriptions needed for findable and shoppable product content.

The shared Adobe and EnterWorks solution enables companies to compete with content as customers expect rich experiences whether they are buying for business or personal use since all buyers are accustomed to robust, faceted searches. Whether pre-shopping for a planned retail visit or buying configurable office or building products, customers want highly refined means for navigating to the right product for their needs or want sellers to personalize the content at the customer’s point of discovery. The brand stands alone in its ability to innovate, curate and integrate products, categories, services and businesses with a completely authentic and distinctive point of view, then rapidly scaling them across its fully integrated multi-channel infrastructure as the platform for growth.

“Adobe is well known for supporting the product storytelling needs of brands in today’s digitized world of content. At EnterWorks, we are delighted to team with them in serving both consumer and industrial brands with our product information platform for omnichannel content,” said Rick Chavie, CEO of EnterWorks. “Personalized content is a given in B2C, but the pressure is on for both consumer brand manufacturers and industrial brands as the consumerization of B2B becomes commonplace. We see great upside for our collaborative content platform as we work with Adobe in B2B and B2C alike.”

The EnterWorks Enable solution meets business requirements for all brands in luxury and specialty retail markets, addressing needs such as:



Syndication of content through retailers and dealers, for ecommerce and sales personnel use

Dynamic, time-phased grouping of products to feed assortment and campaign views

Content in context of the customer by supporting mobile and web by geo

Search capabilities for the business user to make finding and managing products easy (using full text, faceted search, or filters) and enhanced search capabilities extended to the customer

The EnterWorks multi-domain (product domain plus others such as customer, brand, location, and digital asset) approach enables a single view of content for businesses, trading partners, and customers across channels. EnterWorks’ unique B2B2C collaboration platform extends Product Information Management with workflow and a vendor portal for advanced omnichannel commerce.

