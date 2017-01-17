Call for Applications: The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

The state's companies with 10 or more employees are eligible for the honor, presented by Great Place to Work(R) and Fortune.

Research and consulting firm Great Place to Work(R) and Fortune are teaming up to recognize the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. All Great Place to Work(R)-Certified(TM) companies in the Bay Area with 10 or more employees are eligible for the upcoming list, which will be published on Fortune.com April 26, 2017.

Being a great workplace is about more than just cool office spaces and unique perks. The Great Place to Work(R) Certification Program reviews companies for a chance to earn the Great Place to Work(R)-Certified(TM) badge, which acts as a beacon for the best talent in the world.

"The Bay Area deserves great workplaces," says Ann Nadeau, Chief Marketing Officer at Great Place to Work(R). "We know there are hundreds, if not thousands of excellent companies in the Bay Area where employees trust their leaders, take pride in their jobs and enjoy their colleagues. We want to recognize them and help this famously innovative area play a leading role in building great places to work for all."

While other best workplace lists only look at the surface, the Great Place to Work(R) Best Companies lists are the gold standard because they measure what's actually going on inside workplaces from the viewpoint of their most important assets--their people.

By Certifying, Bay Area companies will also advance the Great Place to Work(R) mission of building a better society, one great workplace at a time.

To register and find out more about Great Place to Work(R) Certification and the Best Workplaces in Bay Area List, visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certification. Deadline to register is January 29, 2017.

About Great Place to Work(R)

Great Place to Work(R) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For" and a series of Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists, including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industries.

Follow Great Place to Work(R) online at http://www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.