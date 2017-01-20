Situated steps away from two of the ski resort’s high-speed SuperChairs, the Grand Colorado on Peak 8 is redefining slopeside luxury in Breckenridge. "My partner Mike Millisor and I are incredibly proud of our new resort and the tremendous effort put forth by all members of the BGV family to open what we believe to be one of the finest ski lodges in all of Colorado," said Dudick.

Award-winning timeshare developer, Breckenridge Grand Vacations (BGV) has officially opened its fourth resort, the Grand Colorado on Peak 8 (GC8). The Grand Colorado debuted on December 17th, launching the first of five scheduled phases.

The first phase of the new resort opened at the base of Peak 8 of the Breckenridge Ski Resort. The Rocky Mountain and Colorado SuperChairs are located next to the resort, offering true slopeside access to one of North America’s top ski resorts. Additionally, the BreckConnect gondola is steps away, taking guests to Peak 7 of the ski resort as well as to downtown Breckenridge.

“With enormous enthusiasm, the entire BGV family looks forward to hosting guests at GC8. It is truly one of a kind,” said Mike Dudick, CEO of BGV.

On the Grand Colorado’s opening day, BGV celebrated the completion of phase one and its 38 luxury residences with a special reception at the on-site restaurant, Robbie’s Tavern at the Bergenhof. GC8 welcomed owners and guests for first occupancy with a champagne toast and appetizers as they checked into their “home away from home” for the very first time. In addition to the Grand Colorado’s initial wave of completed units, the property also made the following amenities available as part of phase one: a multi-feature indoor/outdoor aquatics center, heated garage parking, around town shuttle service, temporary Front Desk, Concierge services, Activities programs, and conveniently located ski locker rooms.

A few days later, Robbie’s Tavern at the Bergenhof also opened its doors to the public. Named after the late BGV Owner/Developer, Rob Millisor, and paying tribute to the historical Bergenhof restaurant which once stood on this parcel of land, Robbie’s Tavern offers American comfort food, world-class wines, a robust beer selection and slopeside dining within the heart of Breckenridge’s first and most celebrated base area.

The residences offer mountain-modern aesthetics with unbeatable views of the Breckenridge Ski Resort and the Ten Mile Range, in addition to breathtaking views of downtown Breckenridge, Baldy and Guyot Mountains, and even Keystone Ski Resort in the distance.

At the time of completion, the resort will offer 265 residences that are available for purchase in one-week ownership increments. There will also be multiple aquatics areas, private movie theaters, an outdoor ice rink, market, cafe, arcade/game room, lobby bar and the Infinity Spa at the Grand Colorado.

Sales of the new property, which began in December of 2014, have been incredibly strong. The Grand Colorado's sales in December of 2016 totaled $7.1 million, making it the most lucrative December that Breckenridge Grand Vacations has generated in its 33-year history.

ABOUT BRECKENRIDGE GRAND VACATIONS: Created in 1984, Breckenridge Grand Vacations (BGV) was built by brothers Mike and Rob Millisor and friend Mike Dudick upon the belief that the success of their company would be determined by the positive impact it had on their owners and guests, employees and the community. The developers of the company also embraced the concept that BGV would be the best in sales if they were first and foremost the best in customer service. The company has embraced the Net Promoter methodology company-wide and consistently beats industry averages with its high scores. BGV now creates Grand vacations for nearly 22,000 owners and employs over 500 staff members.