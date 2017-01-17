“The Credit and A/R Innovation Conference is a can’t-miss event,” says Mike Pettyjohn, Director, Customer Financial Services, Danone North America, Finance Business Services.

HighRadius, the leading provider of Credit and Accounts Receivable automation solutions and the preferred choice of Fortune 1000 companies, will host their 4th Annual Credit and Accounts Receivable Innovation Conference on February 20-22, 2017. Record registrations are taking place for this newly expanded event where hundreds of accounts receivable professionals exchange with their peers lessons learned and best practices that provide immediate improvement in operations and efficiency in the CPG, Apparel, Food and Food Services, Industrial and Chemical Manufacturing, Energy, Wholesale / Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Hi-tech, Services, and Transportation and Logistics industries.

The two-and-a half-day, all-inclusive event features speaking sessions from leading credit, A/R and payments industry practitioners and thought leaders Procter & Gamble, Starbucks, adidas Group, Danone, EmployBridge, Land O’Lakes, J. J. Keller, McCormick, Tyson, XPO Logistics and more on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22. In-depth training sessions that cover step-by-step instructions and best practices to unlock new efficiencies and productivity gains will take place before the main conference on Monday, February 20, 2017.

Attendees need not be users of HighRadius products to attend the conference and gain valuable insights and tangible, executable steps that will provide tremendous advantages for credit and A/R teams. Beyond the high-profile speaking sessions, A/R Automation Stations across the credit-to-cash cycle will be available to allow attendees to view robotics process automation in action. Immediate Impact Workshops will guide participants through specific process improvements and software tweaks that unlock efficiencies. With a Totally Awesome Eighties theme and a Zumba class, the conference will also strive to be an upbeat, fun event that is not a typical run-of-the-mill conference.

Every year, attendees benefit from the learning opportunities provided. “The Credit and A/R Innovation Conference is a can’t-miss event,” says Mike Pettyjohn, Director, Customer Financial Services, Danone North America, Finance Business Services. “This year’s speaker line up is tremendous and anyone in the credit and A/R space needs to carve out the time to attend. The sessions are extremely informative and it’s clear that HighRadius takes seriously their mission to lead credit and A/R teams to the most innovative approaches and introduce leading-edge technology to change the payment processing game. I am excited to hear from industry peers and to also have the opportunity to impart my knowledge and experience.” Mike, along with Jessica Butler of Attain Consulting, will be leading one of the scheduled Tuesday Impact Workshops on Deductions: 5 Actionable Improvements to Deductions Operations.

“I am extremely excited that event registrations have already blown last year’s count out of the water as more and more credit and A/R leaders realize the value this conference provides. Attendees, whether or not they are current customers of HighRadius, will be enlightened about how the latest technology is transforming the credit and A/R workplace,” said Sashi Narahari, CEO of HighRadius. “At HighRadius, we understand the importance of innovation, and we delight in providing the value of concrete steps to improve operational efficiencies and reducing costs across credit, A/R, and payments operations. As the only vendor that provides end-to-end solutions for credit-to-cash, we are uniquely positioned to provide a great event for those in the credit and A/R communities.”

To learn more or attend, go here to view the agenda and register.