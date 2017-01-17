Systsms.com Launches New Digital Marketing Process

Systsms.com logo “There are two things we all want that often seem to be opposing forces. We want a better quality of life with more time and freedom, but we also want to increase sales and increase our bottom line -- hopefully at the same time.

Systsms.com has created a unique customized process that assesses the goals of an individual real estate agent or broker, delivers a comprehensive Strategic Digital Marketing Plan (SDMP) and integrates software from dozens of leading real estate industry companies.

The new Systsms.com brings all of the best technologies together in a seamless way and delivers outsourced services, business intelligence and industry expertise along with the technology integrations required to drive sales growth.

Systsms.com founder, Matt Fagioli said “It’s unbelievable how technical and complex the real estate sales business has become. Selecting and integrating technologies for marketing and operations can be a daunting task ; a never-ending ordeal. It’s a full time job just to handle the tech side of the business now. We take all of that on so REALTORS can focus on key sales activities that will drive the greatest return on their time.

There is an ever-widening 'digital divide’ between successful, tenured REALTORS and the sea of technologies now required to build a powerful and effective technology-driven marketing system. Tech-savvy REALTORS often combine dozens of software applications to build a labyrinth of websites and lead sources connected with lead response mechanisms designed to drive exponentially more business with less effort. Every year new tools become available and the tech ecosystem has to be changed and upgraded. It can be overwhelming for all but the most technically tenacious real estate professionals.

Until today, there has been no service provider available with the technical knowledge required to outsource the entire process of combining technologies with the industry expertise needed to implement such a deep web effectively.

Rather than developing just one application, Systsms.com is bringing together software from dozens of leading industry companies and providing the “technical glue” that aligns them all for REALTORS and Brokers in a powerful way.

Software service partners include Solid Earth, Agent Evolution, IDX Broker, Tribus, YipYip, Chime Technologies, CallAction.co, SmartZip to name just a few. Integrated lead sources include Zillow, Realtor.com, Homes.com, BDRMS and a host of others.

Systsms.com technical lead, Seth Siegler, said “Innovation is coming from a thousand different nodes of development today. No single software company can do it all. The answer is to effectively connect all of these applications in unique ways that serve the specific needs of successful REALTORS.”

Launching Systsms.com at the Inman Connect conference is very rewarding and we look forward to showing the attendees how we can help them grow their income while freeing up time by taking all of the technology and marketing work off of their plate," said Fagioli.

Systsms.com is a technology services company serving the real estate industry. Systsms.com was founded by Matt Fagioli in August 2016.

For more information, contact Systsms.com at sales(at)systsms(dot)com

Call or text to 267-SYSTSMS (267.797.8767)