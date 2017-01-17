Alexandria VA, January 17, 2017 – (ISC)²® has appointed Leo F. Scanlon, CISSP, as co-chair of the (ISC)² U.S. Government Advisory Council (USGAC). Mr. Scanlon is the Deputy CISO, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and is the agency Senior Cybersecurity Advisor for the Healthcare Sector. Mr. Scanlon will take on the role of council co-chair, a position previously held by Peter Gouldmann, CISSP, PMP, CISM, enterprise risk officer, U.S. Department of State, who will remain on the board as an active member. Dan Waddell, CISSP, CAP, PMP, (ISC)² managing director, North America Region and director, U.S. Government Affairs, will continue in his role as council chair.

The distinguished group of volunteer advisors provides insight and advice to the (ISC)² executive management team on government policies and programs that affect the cybersecurity profession, and on certifications for U.S. cybersecurity professionals. Additionally, it sponsors community outreach initiatives such as the (ISC)² Government Information Security Leadership Awards (GISLAs), the (ISC)² U.S. Government Advisory Council Executive Writers Bureau (USGAC EWB) and the CyberSecureGov annual training event.

“The cybersecurity workforce will inevitably face new challenges, as well as opportunities, during the transition of the new presidential administration,” Waddell stated. “With Mr. Scanlon’s leadership experience and broad knowledge of U.S. government cybersecurity initiatives, I am confident that this group of experts will provide critical perspectives regarding the evolving needs of the cyber workforce in order to build upon past successes and to clear a path forward for much-needed growth. I also want to thank Peter Gouldmann for his outstanding support during his 2-year co-chair term.”

“It is an honor to continue my association with the (ISC)² USGAC in this role,” said Scanlon. “The cybersecurity challenges of today require a dynamic approach to workforce development and leadership in developing partnerships between government and the private sector. (ISC)² has been a pioneer in fostering such partnerships, and the USGAC a valued forum in support of the effort.”

The (ISC)² USGAC is one of several (ISC)² advisory councils representing cybersecurity professionals worldwide. Other councils advise on cybersecurity workforce issues specific to North America (NAR), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

For more information regarding (ISC)²’s USGAC including member biographies, go to http://www.isc2.org/gac.

