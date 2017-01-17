The HIMSS Media Lab The Media Lab and the Analytics Center will help clients truly leverage HIMSS’ unique audience insights and industry passion to drive their marketing success.

HIMSS is pleased to announce it will launch its first conference to focus exclusively on simplifying the challenges of health IT marketing in today’s fast-changing digital environment. The BrandHIT Marketing Summit — being held at The Encore at Wynn Las Vegas — will bring the most experienced professionals in the health IT space together on June 15 – 16 to share valuable insights for marketing throughout every stage of the health IT buyer’s journey.

The conference will include breakout sessions on how to leverage crucial digital marketing channels, including native content, social media and mobile, as well as how to engage customers with thought leadership, augmented reality and traditional face-to-face marketing. Other topics to be covered include: data hygiene, predictive analytics, and lead nurturing and scoring for HIT-specific platforms, devices and services.

Forbes predicts that 2017 will bring more native advertising, augmented reality and skimmable content. [1] For the healthcare industry, which traditionally lags behind other digital marketers, BrandHIT couldn’t be happening at a better time.

“We created BrandHIT to help health IT marketers take their content marketing and data visualization strategies to the next level and truly differentiate their brand,” said H. Stephen Lieber, President and CEO, HIMSS. “We specialize in supporting organizations who market tech solutions to HIT customers every day and we’re delighted to be sharing what we’ve learned and give marketers tools for gaining a competitive advantage.”

BrandHIT sessions will focus on:



Strategic Navigation

Content Analytics and Delivery

Data Strategies

Outside-in Viewpoints

Convergence

Face to Face Events

Customer Experience & Post Digital Engagement

Social Media

Global Branding

Lead Generation

