Blue Pearl Software Appoints John Molyneux President After Record Year

Blue Pearl Software, Inc., a leading provider of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software for ASIC, FPGA and IP design verification, has promoted John Molyneux to the position of President of Blue Pearl Software.

“Molyneux’s leadership, experience and insight drove record sales during 2016. Blue Pearl more than doubled revenue while significantly increasing our installed base. This rapid growth and worldwide adoption of our Visual Verification Suite solution cumulated in Blue Pearl being named number 2 in the Best of EDA for 2016.” Said Chairman and CEO Ellis Smith. “Molyneux’s exceptional performance and our overall growth, makes this the ideal time for him to take over the day-to-day management decisions and strategies.”

Molyneux brings over two decades of business development, leadership, and global operational expertise to Blue Pearl Software. Prior to joining Blue Pearl in 2015, he held management positions in Business Development and Partner Management at TSMC and was Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales for Magma Design Automation. Earlier in his career, Molyneux held various marketing, sales, and general management positions at Exemplar Logic, TransEDA, VLSI Technology, and LSI Logic. Molyneux holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Physics and Mathematics from San Jose State University.

Blue Pearl Software, Inc. is a provider of DO-254 compliant design automation software for ASIC, FPGA and IP RTL verification. Our customers are RTL managers and developers, in military, aerospace, semiconductor, medical, communications and safety critical design companies, who wish to avoid costly and time consuming design spins due to simulation / HW mismatches, invalid constraints and clocking issues. To learn more about Blue Pearl visit http://www.bluepearlsoftware.com.

