EiQ Networks, a pioneer in hybrid security as a service, today announced that its' SOCVue® Security Operations and Analytics Platform (SOAP) is now SSAE-16 SOC 2 Type 1 compliant. Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 compliance is based upon Trust Services Principles, whereby an independent auditor tests and reports on the design and operational effectiveness of a service organization’s controls.

With SOC 2 compliance, EiQ’s SOCVue, which includes a world class team of security experts, threat detection technologies, 24x7 continuous monitoring, and remediation guidance, is ideal for credit unions, banks, financial, healthcare, and educational organizations, or any resource-contained company that requires protection for their corporate IT assets and customer data from cyber attacks while meeting regulatory mandates such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA, FFIEC, GLBA, and more.

Customers that leverage EiQ’s SOCVue can now rest assured that they are dealing with a partner who has implemented well-established security controls and security best practices to handle customer data.

“Various regulations require that customer data, irrespective of where it resides, be protected,” said Bruce McDonald, Vice President of Global Services, EiQ Networks, “We’re confident that being certified as a SOC 2 compliant company will put finance, healthcare, and governmental organizations at ease and confident that we are extremely serious and vigilant about protecting their data assets.”

Continuous Threat Intelligence

In addition, EiQ also announced the availability of a new Threat Intelligence feature. Available as part of SOCVue Security Monitoring, threat intelligence data is correlated with security event and log data to detect and analyze activity from suspicious actors and domains. EiQ’s SOC team leverages threat intelligence to obtain additional context around an alert and to prioritize security incidents that are more likely to have a higher or more devastating impact, while improving security protections through a better understanding of an attacker's motivations and methods.

New SOCVue Security Monitoring Threat Intelligence includes:



Correlation of alert data from the customer’s environment with blacklisted IP addresses

A threat indicator allowing the SOC team and customers to quickly prioritize alerts associated with malicious actors

Alert drill downs provide detailed information on security events

Continuously updated threat data to ensure relevant and current security context

More About SOCVue

EiQ delivers comprehensive proactive and reactive security monitoring programming to protect against modern-day cyber threats while meeting regulatory mandates. EiQ’s SOCVue offerings, including Security Monitoring and Vulnerability Management services, combine the best people, process, and technology for an enterprise-class IT security program:



Security Monitoring

EiQ’s SOCVue Security Monitoring service gives customers visibility and control over their IT environment with around-the-clock threat detection, analysis and notification, proactive remediation guidance, and compliance auditing.



Vulnerability Management

EiQ’s SOCVue Vulnerability Management service uses Qualys technology to mitigate risk with unlimited scans, analysis, and remediation guidance – so customers can focus on what matters most: their core business.

