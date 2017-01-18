Forecaster MintModa announces the immediate availability of an alternative online trend service, launching today at Premiere Vision New York. New subscribers will have access to MintModa’s highly visual and immersive platform, designed to empower speedy and trend-right product development.

Sharon Graubard, internationally recognized forecaster and her team of industry experts offer curated content that includes in-depth runway analysis, “tribecasting” consumer profiles and street fashion — all with a consumer-centric and brand-usable point of view. Content will impact all design-related industries including apparel, beauty/wellness, footwear, accessories and interiors.

“Fashion forecasting needs to change if we are to reach a new generation,” stated Founder and Creative Director Sharon Graubard. “The new paradigm is about highly curated content. We are more consumer-driven, more sensitive to cultural movements and more reactive to the way retailers/brands need to master today’s customer journey.”

MintModa fills the void in the marketplace for focused trend intelligence. A carefully honed, need-to-know-now search feature and the iconic Runway Roadmap are key components of the instantly actionable and easy-to-navigate platform.

“I’ve had the joy and privilege of knowing Sharon Graubard for many years and we keep a continuous dialogue, exchanging and sharing ideas. Sharon’s talent is beyond forecasting. She’s an artist with a clear vision on trends, movements and international culture. She has a unique perspective and knows how to follow her instincts, working with both sides of her brain,” said Nicole Fischelis, Group Vice President , Fashion Director/Global Forecaster, Macys.

About MintModa

MintModa provides trend forecasting and indispensable intelligence for trend-right product development. MintModa’s client-focused subscription content and custom consulting services elevate and differentiate product by seamlessly merging brand DNA with consumer insight and meaningful design. Our analytic approach empowers both brands and retailers, bringing immediate value to clients across the global design community. MintModa is headquartered in New York City.