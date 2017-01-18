mCordis & The Connected Marketer™ Institute, the strategic mobile and connected marketing education, advisory services, and community organization, announced the finalists for its inaugural Connected Marketer Institute Excellence Awards (CMIEs). The CMIEs Awards Ceremony is being held at the Mission Bay Conference Center in San Francisco on Jan. 24, 2017, immediately following The Connected Marketer Summit.

"The era of the connected individual is upon us," said Michael Becker, co-founder and managing partner of mCordis & The Connected Marketer Institute. “Individuals are incorporating dozens of connected devices and services throughout every aspect of their lives and it is imperative that marketers, business and industry focus on what it takes to create value for and with the connected individual, not from them. We are honored to have the opportunity to recognize, in this year’s CMIEs Award Ceremony, those companies and individuals that are helping shape the future and the practice of connected marketing.”

The CMIEs recognize marketers and marketing technology solution providers that are executing against the principles and framework of The Connected Marketer approach to marketing. While simultaneously focusing on brand and corporate objectives, a leading Connected Marketer demonstrates excellence at these four key tasks: understanding, enabling, simplifying and serving the connected individual, at scale, and on the individual’s terms. A leading Connected Marketer also strives to incorporate the four-human dimensions (physical, digital, sensorial, emotional) within their products and services and to master the Seven Layers of Connectivity: connection, collection, monitoring, analysis, production, synchronization and real-time services.

The 2017 CMIEs award categories and finalists are:

CMIEs Marketer of The Year Award – The CMIEs Marketer of The Year Award recognizes the company that best adheres to the principals of The Connected Marketer approach and is of service to the connected individual, at scale, on the individual’s terms. They adhere to the connected marketer principles; demonstrate a mastery of the four human dimensions and seven layers of connectivity. This year’s finalists are:



Rapha, a minimalist cycling apparel hop & coffeehouse that serves the connected individual, at scale.

Sephora, a chain of cosmetics stores that is mastering the four human dimensions.

Starbucks, a coffee company and coffeehouse chain that has dedicated itself to serving the connected individual in and outside the four walls of its stores.

CMIEs Innovator of The Year Award – The CMIEs Leadership of The Year Award recognizes the company or individual that has demonstrated exemplary leadership in their company and/or industry and made a significant impact on the field of marketing in the connected era, in service of the connected individual. This year’s finalists are:

Amazon, a global electronic commerce and cloud computing company serving the connected individual directly and empowering others to do so as well.

ICON Health and Fitness, a leading fitness company with the mission to help people exceed their health and fitness goals and has demonstrated how friction reduction both serves the individual and drives bottom line results.

Tanvas, an innovator of digital sensorial experiences that is helping markets add virtual touch to the connected brand experience.

CMIEs Leadership of The Year Award – The CMIEs Leadership of The Year Award recognizes the company or individual that has demonstrated exemplary leadership in their company and/or industry and made a significant impact on the field of marketing in the connected era, in service of the connected individual. This year’s finalists are:

Troy Brown, Senior Vice President, DSM (Digital/Social/Mobile) at MSL Group Atlanta, a leader in contextual content production and storytelling to serve the individual at every stage of the customer journey.

Denise Tayloe, President and CEO at Privo, a visionary building solutions for empowering parents and industry to protect children in the era of the connected individual.

Thomas Wheeler, 31st Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for his efforts to balance the needs of industry and the digital sovereignty of the individual.

CMIEs Women In Wireless Leadership of The Year Award - The CMIEs Women In Wireless Leadership of The Year Award recognizes the woman executive that has demonstrated exemplary leadership in her company and/or industry and has made a significant impact on the field of marketing in the connected era, in service of the connected individual. This year’s finalists are:

Emily McInerney, Vice President of Marketing at Tapjoy, a change agent that has dedicated herself to furthering the best practices of marketing.

Amy Michaels, Vice President at Meredith Corporation, an innovator in marketing and technology and a champion for women.

Kristine Newman, SVP of Digital Products and Solutions at Cohn & Wolfe, a groundbreaker in the field of mobile and digital marketing.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Connected Marketer Institute and to support an award that specifically recognizes women visionaries, leaders who have made a significant impact on the marketing industry and are dedicated to sharing their knowledge and expertise to benefit others,” said Farzana Nasser, President of Women In Wireless. “We believe that understanding and respecting the connected individual is a key component for success in this connected era. We are proud to recognize Emily, Amy and Kristine for this distinguished award."

CMIEs finalists shall be recognized and winners announced at the CMIEs awards Ceremony on January 24, immediately following The Connected Marketer Summit taking place at The Mission Bay Convention Center, San Francisco. The two-day summit (January 23rd & 24th) convenes world-leading marketers to discuss how innovative brands and marketing solution providers are coming together to connect, engage, influence, transact with and serve people, at scale, in the era of the connected individual.

The summit welcomes speakers from leading brands such as Cuisinart, Philips, eBags.com, Nielsen, E.J Gallo Winery, Dentsu, Amazon, and more, as well as marketing solution providers, agencies and thought-leaders, including Chiefmartech, Waterfall, Mobiquity, Candy Lab, Kiip, to name a few. Summit participants will have the opportunity to learn, get inspired and network with the summit speakers, awards finalists and each other. Tom Daly, who has previously held marketing leadership positions at UPS and Coca-Cola, will deliver the summit’s keynote address.

mCordis & The Connected Marketer Institute recognize the importance of supporting all aspects of the marketing community at the summit, including non-profits like Marketing EDGE, Women In Wireless, SF American Marketing Association and the Personal Data Ecosystem Consortium. mCordis & The Connected Marketer Institute is committing a percentage of summit sponsorship and ticket revenues to support these organizations.

“On behalf of The Connected Marketer Institute, we’d like to congratulate the CMIEs awards finalists,” said Paul Berney, co-founder and managing partner of mCordis & The Connected Marketer Institute. “These companies have the leadership, ability and vision required to adjust and re-shape their business and marketing practices in order to serve people, at scale.”

