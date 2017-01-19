LiteSheet's patented BriteCor VaporTight fixture We are offering first looks to our upcoming confidential product releases to customers contacting sales@litesheet.com.

LiteSheet Solutions (‘LiteSheet’) has introduced the industry’s latest darling with the BriteCor VaporTight (‘BVT’) premium grade fixture. This gasketed fixture sits at the top of leaderboard for its energy saving and high performance abilities. LiteSheet continues to push industry standards in regard to sustainability and reducing the world’s carbon footprint. The VaporTight series is fully patented and equipped with LiteSheet’s AC Direct BriteCor technology that eliminates the failure prone driver found in conventional LED lighting.

LiteSheet’s BVT fixture has received professional industry feedback that it maximizes clean aesthetic lines and offers the greatest ease of installation and elimination of maintenance against its competitive set. The BVT has been coined as one of the most reliable VaporTight fixtures when compared against the top 5 distributors of LED lighting products. One of the key differentiators is the reduction of costs due to its mounting system and tough diffusers, providing significant installation and labor costs savings.

The BVT fixture is designed for indoor and outdoor applications that require dust and water resistance. 20% of LiteSheet’s existing customer base has purchased the BVT as an add on for adjacent parking garages, cold storage environments and new customers have purchased for agricultural applications and wet locations. LiteSheet has been contacted for bulk order installation within new construction and retrofitted locations because of its ETL approved AC Direct technology and DLC certification, which qualifies the fixture for energy rebates.

LiteSheet’s engineering team challenged standard specifications to ensure the BVT’s never seen before technology creates dramatic shifts in the marketplace. As a result, the fixture provides 450,000 hours MTBF of continuous operation. The company’s head of operations, Debbie Cebry, states, “the BVT has solicited the most positive response that we have seen throughout the testing process for its technological advances.”

The BVT continues to remain on pace with the rest of LiteSheet’s portfolio by offering constant lifetime output of over 120 lumens/watts. LiteSheet’s CEO, Roger Whyte, states that “this is only the beginning of what the marketplace can expect to see from LiteSheet as it relates to LED innovation and our dynamic product roadmap that we have planned for first half 2017.” Whyte has gone on record to say that, “unlike our competitors, we are offering first looks to our upcoming confidential product releases to any customer that contacts our team via sales@litesheet.com.”

As a result of LiteSheet’s extreme growth in the past 6 months, the company has recently moved into its new corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility located in Forest, Virginia. All LiteSheet products are available with warranties for up to 15 years backed by insurer Lloyds of London, fully patented and are 100% proudly manufactured in the USA.

https://www.facebook.com/Litesheet

https://twitter.com/LiteSheet

https://www.linkedin.com/company/litesheet-solutions

About LiteSheet Solutions, LLC, http://www.litesheet.com

LiteSheet Solutions, LLC, is the Adaptive AC LED Technology Company that develops and commercializes products for the commercial and industrial lighting market. The founders have combined their extensive knowledge of lighting technologies and manufacturing processes to create highly efficient lighting with reduced production costs. The result is the most economical, environmentally friendly, and sustainable LED lighting available.