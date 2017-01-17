Pay By Group Partners with Study Abroad Apartments

Pay By Group and Study Abroad Apartments “We work in over 200 countries using more than 80 currencies," said Pay By Group CRO Frank Langston

Pay By Group is today announcing its partnership with Study Abroad Apartments, the leading housing provider for students studying abroad across 13 major European cities. By facilitating payments among loosely-affiliated students, Pay By Group has significantly decreased friction for both students and Study Abroad Apartments, which is headquartered in New York City.

“Working with Pay By Group has saved us time and, consequently, money by making it easier for students to pay for their rentals,” said Ryan Blum, the CEO at Study Abroad Apartments. Because the housing provider works across several different countries and hosts thousands of students from around the world, it was important to work with a payment facilitator that could manage multiple currencies. “We work in over 200 countries using more than 80 currencies,” added Pay By Group CRO Frank Langston. “Global payments are in our DNA.”

Within two months of launching the integration, Pay By Group was already handling over 80% of first-month deposit payments for Study Abroad Apartments. With an automated service that rapidly does a better job at getting all parties firmly committed than students ever do on their own, Pay By Group has made the lives of students, their parents, and the Study Abroad Apartments team all easier. As parent Jeff Katz of Brooklyn, NY noted, “It’s a very smooth and easy process.”