LoveLife Family Services (LLFS), a mental and behavioral health services provider, is taking additional steps to help clients achieve a better quality of life with the addition of several amenities and features. LLFS is finalizing construction and implementation of its added services at its new 25,000-square-foot office, which will be available at no cost to clients when they are completed in early February.

President and Chief Executive Officer Clevonne Funches said the additional features of the LLFS office are intended to create normalcy for clients, helping them improve their mental and physical health in multiples ways. Among the key new amenities being finalized include: an equipped exercise room, a grooming and styling area, a game room with a pool and foosball table, a “Quiet Room” for reading and meditation, and a laundry room with six total washing and drying machines. In addition to the office’s new amenities, LLFS also provides clients with a full breakfast and lunch five days a week.

“Improving mental and behavioral health is more than just speaking with a counselor, it’s establishing a sense of normality and having the ability to access the things we need on a daily basis,” said Funches. “We want to create a vibrant, community environment where clients can come and know that their needs are met to help them get back onto a path of self sufficiency,” he added.

On Jan. 19, LLFS will hold its Client Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the office. The event is LLFS’ way of continuing to give back and to have all of its clients come together. Clients will be able to participate in game tournaments, such as bingo and spades. There will also be a raffle where clients have the opportunity to win several prizes, including flat screen TVs, microwaves, blenders and bedding. Regular activities will also resume that day. LLFS will also serve breakfast along with a BBQ lunch including ribs, chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans and potato salad.

“Providing quality care for our clients includes looking out for the wellbeing of their children to ensure they also have the tools to become strong, independent adults. Family is a vital part of our everyday support system, and we want make sure that their needs are never overlooked,” said Funches.

LLFS is an approved Medicaid provider and offers services to clients from ages 5 to 100. The company welcomes all Medicaid applicants to apply for assistance. All services are free to qualified applicants. LLFS also provides several important services, including individual counseling and family therapy, basic skills training, clinical outpatient, transportation, free grooming and additional social services.

For more information about LoveLife Family Services, visit http://www.LLFS.net or call 702-754-3484. LLFS is located at 3315 West Spring Mountain, Las Vegas, Nevada 89102.

