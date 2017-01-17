Don Knepper, Chief Revenue Officer “Both Don and Kevin have incredible track records at fueling growth in their previous roles, and we’re delighted they’re joining the Striim team to help further drive our early momentum,” said Ali Kutay, Chairman, President and CEO, Striim

Striim, provider of an end-to-end, real-time data integration + streaming analytics platform, today announced the appointment of Don Knepper to the position of Chief Revenue Officer, and Kevin Colón to the position of Vice President of Sales, East. In his new role, Knepper will lead Striim’s global sales team and architect the company’s strategy for rapid revenue growth following a record-breaking 2016. A key executive on Knepper’s team, Colón will be responsible for driving sales in the East U.S. region, as well as execution strategy.

Knepper brings more than 35 years of experience in the technology industry to Striim, including over 20 years at Oracle where he was most recently Senior Vice President & General Manager, Enterprise Technology, North America Sales. At Oracle, Knepper created a collaborative culture integrating direct sales, overlays and presales teams to develop and implement successful go-to-market strategies. Knepper led the North America-based division with revenue responsibility in new software and PaaS cloud sales, teaming with channel and integration partners to deliver valued solutions into Fortune 500 and Private 100 companies across all verticals.

Colón joins Striim with more than 25 years of enterprise software sales experience, most recently as Director of Strategic Accounts, North America for Informatica. At Informatica, Colón created a widely adopted corporate value presentation and related go-to-market strategy. Colón was responsible for creating a culture of success and teaming, while tripling sales revenue. Prior to Informatica, Colón held multiple sales management and strategy positions at leading companies including Oracle, BEA Systems and webMethods.

“Striim is coming off an explosive 2016 where we saw record growth in the number of companies using our real-time integration and streaming analytics platform to make better decisions on fast data,” said Ali Kutay, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Striim. “Both Don and Kevin have incredible track records at fueling growth in their previous roles, and we’re delighted they’re joining the Striim team to help further drive our early momentum.”

“The Striim platform is game-changing when it comes to real-time integration and intelligence,” said Knepper. “I could not be more thrilled to join such an incredibly seasoned and successful team at Striim, and look forward to propelling even greater adoption of the Striim platform throughout the industry.”

“The leadership, products, and market focus at Striim are impressive advantages in the new world of instant-information requirements for customers,” said Colón. “I am excited about our collective opportunity to meet the demands of a real-time world.”

