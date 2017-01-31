Several large companies, including Google, now provide mindfulness training to their employees to help promote their optimal performance.

Dr Sara Lazar of Harvard Medical School will share the latest evidence on how mindfulness shapes the brain when she speaks at Mind & Matter 2017, the mindfulness at work conference, in London this April.

"Work related stress has been shown to be highly detrimental, both to the employees health and productivity. Mindfulness training is effective for reducing stress as well for enhancing cognitive performance, and can also enhance interpersonal relationships. Several large companies including Google now provide mindfulness training to their employees to help promote their optimal performance." Dr Sara Lazar, Associate Researcher and Instructor in Psychology, Harvard Medical School

Mind & Matter Media have secured key media partnerships with Harvard Business Review, People Management and IOSH. Mind & Matter 2017 will take place on 27th & 28th April in Central London.

Dr David Cox will chair the conference. Dr Cox practiced medicine in the NHS before changing on to a management track. He discovered mindfulness in 2012, having read about its scientifically proven benefits, and went on to become the Chief Medical Officer for the mindfulness app Headspace. There he lead his own research unit, as well as collaborating with psychologists and neuroscientists at universities around the world, building the evidence base for mindfulness. He has given talks around the world on the neuroscience of mindfulness.

Speakers include:



Dr Sara Lazar, Associate Researcher and Instructor in Psychology, Harvard Medical School

Dr Jutta Tobias, Senior Lecturer – Innovation and Process Management, Cranfield School of Management

Tim Munden, Chief Learning Officer, Unilever

Dr Shaun Davis, Group Director of Safety, Health, Wellbeing & Sustainability, Royal Mail Group

Helen Wray, Health & Wellbeing Business Partner, Mars

Key points being addressed at the conference:

New developments in neuroscience from Harvard Medical School on how mindfulness can actually change the brain

Jaguar Land Rover, GSK, Unilever will share how they have introduced and sustained mindfulness at large, complex organisations

How to sell in mindfulness to sceptical and financially-focused management

What works and what doesn’t and how to overcome typical obstacles when implementing large-scale initiatives

The links between mindfulness and improved wellbeing, productivity, focus, resilience and empathy at work

Mind & Matter 2017 – the mindfulness at work conference

The inaugural Mind & Matter conference was attended by more than 150 attendees from diverse organisations in 2015. The conference focuses on embedding mindfulness in the workforce to significantly increase employee resilience, focus, performance and emotional wellbeing. Private and public sector prices are available to attend Mind & Matter 2017. Visit mindandmatterevents.com for more details.

About Mind and Matter Media

Mind & Matter has been borne out of the recognition that greater purpose drives profits and that businesses that effectively embed mindfulness interventions will see myriad benefits: including greater creativity, resilience, focus and employee wellbeing rates. We don’t see mindfulness as a panacea, but as part of the solution in a time of seismic disruption and ever-increasing pace in business.

As event and content experts, we see our role as facilitating better dialogue between the business leaders and agents of change and presenting the most compelling evidence and case studies that demonstrate the effectiveness of mindfulness in the workplace: for leaders, HR practitioners and business effectiveness specialists.

