Leveraging a combination of behavioral analytics, extensive and dynamic threat models, and machine learning techniques, Seceon enables our customers to detect and stop both known and unknown zero-day attacks the moment they happen.

Seceon, the only threat detection and management company to visualize, detect, and eliminate cyber threats in real-time, today announced a strategic partnership with TechLab Security, a leading Enterprise Systems Integrator and Solutions provider, headquartered in Selangor, Malaysia. Joining other Seceon partners, TechLab Security has become a strategic partner and a value added reseller of Seceon’s innovative Open Threat Management (OTM) platform, the industry’s first fully automated threat detection and remediation system.

Available immediately from TechLab Security’s regional sales force, Seceon’s subscription-based, highly-scalable, environment-agnostic OTM platform is suitable for any organization, regardless of size or security expertise. TechLab Security will resell Seceon’s OTM platform, providing training, consulting and professional services, including one-day training and simplified on-boarding, delivering immediate protection and ROI to its customers.

“For the last 12 years, TechLab Security has been addressing the Malaysian market need for information and internet security,” said Chandra Pandey, Seceon founder and CEO. “With Seceon OTM now in their arsenal, TechLab Security’s team can extend their commitment, passion and in-depth knowledge to help customers prepare for the inevitable data breach, providing them with automated threat detection and remediation solutions that mitigate the risk of data theft, disruption and financial loss—stopping threats as they happen and before they cause irreversible harm.”

Seceon enables TechLab Security customers to dramatically speed visualization, detection and elimination of cyber-threats through its real-time, automated threat detection and response capabilities. Using advanced data collection and analysis, machine learning, patent-pending predictive and behavioral analytics, Seceon enables TechLab Security customers to detect and respond to all forms of viable threats in minutes, instead of hours or days, preventing risk, damage or loss of valuable information.

“Until now, customers have not had the resources to recognize or react quickly to cyber threats,” stated Bernard Chen, CEO, TechLab Security. "Seceon enables us to address this challenge for our customers with fast and easy installation that is effective within hours, plain language alerts and automated remediation in real-time, greatly increasing our ability to stop threats before loss or damage to critical data occurs. Leveraging a combination of behavioral analytics, extensive and dynamic threat models, and machine learning techniques, Seceon enables our customers to detect and stop both known and unknown zero-day attacks the moment they happen.”

Seceon OTM

Powered by advanced data collection and analysis, machine learning and patent-pending predictive and behavioral analytics, Seceon OTM provides customers with a proverbial “SOC-in-a-Box™,” automating human and time intensive analysis and decision-making to significantly speed the time to detection and remediation. Anticipating attackers’ behavior choices, the solution enables any size company or partner to see and stop the threats as they happen, preventing risk, damage or loss of valuable information. Utilizing dynamic rule sets, Seceon OTM is fully automated—it never needs tuning, monitoring or new rules to be added, and analyzes and reports or remediates findings automatically in emails, texts. Seceon OTM provides cost-effective, operationally efficient and comprehensive protection for today’s enterprise, giving organizations without dedicated security staff at long last an advantage over would-be attackers.

About TechLab Security

In 2005, a team of security specialists passionate in technology founded TechLab Security to meet the growing market needs for information security and internet gateway solutions. Since then, reflective of TechLab’s growing customer base, the company increased its product and services range, establishing itself as a leading Enterprise Systems Integrator and Solutions provider. Techlab delivers innovative, creative IT solutions that provide real value for investment.

About Seceon

Taking a new approach to conventional threat detection and management, Seceon helps today’s enterprise detect and stop both recognized and never-seen-before threats when they happen, instead of days, weeks or months later. Leveraging intelligent data collection and analysis, Seceon’s Open Threat Management platform provides unmatched visibility across the entire network—from users and devices to applications and flows— surfacing only the most relevant threats in real-time and the means necessary to eliminate them immediately. To learn more about Seceon’s comprehensive, Open Threat Management platform, please visit http://www.seceon.com or call (978)-923-0040.