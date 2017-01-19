“We’re very excited to be energizing these groups in a new and different way. It’s not a traditional networking event, but it’s a format that makes it more memorable. We get to shoot, drink and mingle with local and Fortune 500 companies."

Not many B2B networking events offer the ability to fire a Springfield SOCOM 16 .308 Rifle and then sample bourbon, wine and locally drafted beers to break the ice, but that’s exactly what the GCO Consulting Group and BOOST LLC are doing when they host Bullets, Bourbon, and Business at Silver Eagle Group shooting range in Ashburn on February 2nd.

Bullets, Bourbon, and Business is the brainchild of Scott Davidson, CEO of The GCO Consulting Group and Stephanie Alexander CEO of BOOST LLC. Davidson and Alexander, wanted to bring their contacts and clients together for a mutually beneficial evening of business networking combined with fun and came up with the formula for Bullets, Bourbon, and Business.

“It’s a natural thing for us,” Davidson says. “We work with a lot of Federal Government, Military, IT and specifically Cyber contracting companies every day, both veteran owned and civilian, and we know many of them would have mutual interests if they had a chance to sit down and talk. But we didn’t want to have a traditional networking event. We wanted to bring companies together in a unique, fun atmosphere.”

And what better way than with Bourbon and Bullets? Participants can shoot up to ten firearms after being trained by firearms instructors. After the shooting is completed, they can enjoy several different types of bourbon and wine provided by the great organizations such as Boulder Crest Retreat winery and many others in the range’s private room. It’s networking with a different social twist where people can blow off steam, shoot rounds, and have more fun than they would at a traditional meet and greet.

Although the event is not focused on specifically on veteran owned businesses, a large portion of the 70 companies attending are veteran owned and operated. But it’s not just for business owners. For an added incentive “We’ve opened it up to veterans who are thinking about getting into business too,” Davidson says.

Attending the event are well known organizations like The Veteran Success Resource Group, govmates, The American Legion, the National Veteran Small Business Coalition, and Ranger Up apparel as well as local companies like Boulder Crest Retreat, Venable LLP, Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton LLP, Nine Line Tactical, and The Constantine Group.

“We’re very excited to be energizing these groups in a new and different way,” Alexander says. “It’s not a traditional networking event, but it’s a format that makes it more memorable. We get to shoot, drink and mingle with local and Fortune 500 companies. Who wouldn’t like that?”

No one apparently. The event was near fully booked within days of being announced. Bullets, Bourbon and Business will take place Feb 2 from 4:30 to 8:30 at the Silver Eagle Group shooting range in Ashburn, Virginia.

The GCO Consulting Group (formerly Vets GSA) provides proposal writing services for GSA Schedules, post award consulting support, strategic consulting services, CVE certification support, and 8A application preparation services. Find them online at http://www.govconops.com

BOOST LLC provides government compliant back-office operational support and candid business advice, combining experienced and trained professionals with the drive of entrepreneurs to enable businesses to become successful with government contracting. Find them online at http://www.boostllc.net