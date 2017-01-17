For any business with a mobile workforce, keeping systems secure is a complex problem. Apply Mobile's innovative work in this field not only provides an elegant solution to this issue but reduces IT expenditure at the same time.

Digital identity management and security software firm Apply Mobile has joined EIT Digital's Accelerator programme to scale up its business and access new markets in Europe.

UK-headquartered Apply Mobile has pioneered innovative software authentication solutions that enable workers to easily access sensitive data and information from their organisations' IT systems without the risk of hacking, phishing or data loss.

Companies and the public sector seek greater mobility for their staff. Apply Mobile's smart products, such as their unique software solution or their unique and simple to use hardware accessory, integrate with PCs, laptops, and importantly, mobile devices such as phones and tablet devices, enabling greater workforce mobility without jeopardising security.

Apply Mobile's authentication technology allows users to simplify and speed up their access at the touch of a button. It maintains the highest levels of security while avoiding the need for cumbersome security processes and removes the requirements for complex passwords, therefore improving the experience for users and reducing IT costs for their customers.

As Apply Mobile moves to scale its business into new European markets, the EIT Digital Accelerator's Access to Market team will open doors to corporate customers and partners. Meanwhile, EIT Digital's Access to Finance team will target venture capital investors from across Europe.

Apply Mobile will also gain access to coaching and expert advice from the Accelerator and will be invited to participate in EIT Digital's Digital Infrastructure Action Line which supports innovation in areas including infrastructure itself, convergence of computing and networking, integrated cybersecurity and privacy, and built-in intelligence.

EIT Digital UK Director, Dennis Moynihan said:

"We're delighted to be bringing Apply Mobile on-board. For any business with a mobile workforce, keeping systems secure is a complex problem. Apply Mobile's innovative work in this field not only provides an elegant solution to this issue but reduces IT expenditure at the same time. It's this kind of societal and commercial benefit that we look for in the scaleups we support and we're really looking forward to help them reach their full potential across Europe."

Apply Mobile CEO, Craig McDermott said:

"We're really looking forward to working with EIT Digital. For us breaking into new markets will be key for the next stage of our expansion and development. We think our products will have great potential and appeal to companies across the continent looking to optimise mobile workforces through our innovative but simple-to-use approach whilst keeping their data secure. The EIT Digital Accelerator will give us access to a pretty unique network of business experts, customers and investors across Europe. It's exactly the kind of support we need to scale our business to the next level."

About EIT Digital

EIT Digital is a leading European open innovation organisation. Our mission is to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life in Europe. We bring together entrepreneurs from a partnership of over 130 top European corporations, SMEs, start-ups, universities and research institutes.

EIT Digital invests in strategic areas to accelerate the market uptake of research-based digital technologies and to bring entrepreneurial talent and leadership to Europe. Our innovation and education activities are organised in and around our co-location centres, where students, researchers, engineers, business developers and entrepreneurs come together to drive the digitalisation of society.

EIT Digital is a Knowledge and Innovation Community of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT). Since 2010, EIT Digital is consistently mobilising talents, ideas, technologies, investments and business across Europe and beyond to stimulate disruptive digital innovation. The headquarter is in Brussels with co-location centres in Berlin, Budapest, Eindhoven, London, Helsinki, Madrid, Paris, Stockholm, Trento, as well as a hub in Silicon Valley.

For more information visit: http://www.eitdigital.eu/

Follow EIT Digital on Twitter: @EIT_Digital