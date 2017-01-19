Rosenthal's blog is broken into two parts, the first available Thursday, January 19th and the second next Tuesday, January 24th.

Growers Supply and Ed Rosenthal announced their partnership a month ago, and today Rosenthal has released his first article on Growers Supply’s greenhouse-dedicated website, GrowSpan.com. The article is broken into two parts, the first available Thursday, January 19th and the second next Tuesday, January 24th.

In his article “Efficient Marijuana Cultivation: Part 1,” Rosenthal will focus on the manipulation of growing cannabis and its advantages. You can read the blog here.

In Part 2, Rosenthal will touch base on the vegetative, pre-flowering stage of cannabis growing and techniques to use for increased production. After readers finish the article, they’ll have a greater understanding of how to successfully grow cannabis and what GrowSpan and Growers Supply materials can help them achieve it.

Rosenthal has been deemed the “Guru of Ganja” for decades and has gained recognition due to his advocacy for marijuana use. His unique insight has led to an extensive publication history and millions of books sold. With substantial knowledge and experience, Rosenthal has influenced growers not just in the United States, but all over the world.

To read Part 1 of Rosenthal’s blog, click here. Make sure you go back to Growers Supply’s blog next Tuesday to read part 2. The blog can be found at http://www.growspan.com/about-us/in-the-news/.