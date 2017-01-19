The RDI Group Appoints Chief Financial Officer

I look forward to partnering with the team to build on this legacy and drive the company’s financial performance and continued growth in the future.

The RDI Group, a global leader in engineered capital equipment, supporting various industries including asphalt roofing, metal coil processing, power & utilities and contract manufacturing, has named Nathan Parker as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Parker will oversee finance and accounting for all of The RDI Group’s business units. He will be responsible for ensuring the finance organization can enable the company to continue to drive long-term growth, capitalizing on the growing worldwide demand for its products, parts and services.

Mr. Parker is a seasoned finance professional with more than 15 years of combined experience in Financial Services and Corporate Finance. Prior to joining The RDI Group, Mr. Parker worked at Amcor Flexibles as both a Finance and Commercial Controller for the Company’s Flexibles North America businesses, and was responsible for working with the sales team in driving revenue growth and margin expansion as well as managing a broad range of financial and accounting responsibilities. Mr. Parker has also held roles in Corporate FP&A and the Global Product Organization with Whirlpool Corporation, as well as investment advisory roles at The Connable Office, Inc.

Mr. Parker commented, “I am thrilled to join The RDI Group executive team. The RDI Group is a global, iconic brand with a long-standing reputation of producing premium quality industrial systems for its customers. I look forward to partnering with the team to build on this legacy and drive the company’s financial performance and continued growth in the future.”

“We are very excited to welcome Nathan to our team, as he brings a fantastic background, skills and a passion for performance that will fit well with our executive team and our entire organization,” said Curtis Maas, Chairman and CEO. “Nathan will help all of us fulfill our commitments to customer satisfaction, continuous innovation and delivering consistent growth.”

Mr. Parker’s educational background includes a BS in Financial Services from Brigham Young University and a Masters of Business Administration from Michigan State University.

About The RDI Group

The RDI Group, a global leader and parent company of Reichel & Drews, Chicago Slitter, RDI Laser Blanking Systems, and RDI Enclosures & Systems, specializes in the design and manufacture of industrial systems for diverse, worldwide markets including asphalt roofing, construction, telecommunications, power and metal coil processing industries. Respected for innovation and reliability, the machinery and manufacturing solutions designed and built by The RDI Group have been helping customers improve productivity and profits for more than 110 years. The RDI Group is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, USA and has a sales office in Beijing, China. For more information about The RDI Group, visit http://www.therdigroup.com.

###