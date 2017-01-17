We are witnessing an evolution of the modern digital workplace, where AI and smart automation are becoming vital to enterprise productivity.

SunView Software’s Service Smart Technology has been selected as a finalist for Pink Elephant’s IT Excellence Award for Innovation of the Year.

Each year, Pink Elephant recognizes a new product or service developed by an IT services vendor that has taken an innovative approach to address a specific business problem or opportunity. The award highlights original innovations that were released in 2016, either as a major new release to an existing platform or as a completely new standalone product or service. The winner will be announced at Pink Elephant’s 21st Annual International IT Service Management Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas, Nev.

SunView Software released ChangeGear 7 with Service Smart Technology in September 2016, launching as the first software platform to bring artificial intelligence technology to IT Service Management completely out-of-the-box. Service Smart Technology uses powerful AI technologies that combine big data, machine learning, predictive analytics and more to deliver real-time intelligent features for a new era of ITSM. “We are witnessing an evolution of the modern digital workplace, where AI and smart automation are becoming vital to enterprise productivity.” said Seng Sun, CEO of SunView Software. “By giving IT organizations the tools to proactively manage everyday tasks and processes, staff have more time to be strategic; thus maximizing performance, improving user satisfaction, reducing cost and shedding new insights into key data trends.”

The awards ceremony will be streamed live from the Tower Ballroom of the Bellagio Hotel on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 8:30am UTC. The live stream can be viewed here: http://www.livestream.com/pinklive

