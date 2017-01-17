Through a comprehensive prison-based dog-training program, New Leash on Life USA improves the lives of inmates and saves the lives of dogs. This e-book is a step-by-step guide to successful growth and development and includes personal stories and examples of real strategies the organization has implemented.

New Leash on Life USA gives both inmates and shelter dogs a second chance at life through its unique 12-week program. Non-violent offenders are paired with dogs from local animal rescues and learn how to train them and prepare them for adoption. In the process, inmates’ lives are similarly transformed through life skills classes, job training, and post-release support services. Many program graduates receive paid internships with local animal shelters and animal control units, often the first step towards meaningful new careers.

The statistical success of this initiative is stellar. Just 14% of prisoners re-enter the system, an amazing 30% below Philadelphia’s recidivism rate. And, 98% of the dogs who graduate from the program enjoy new lives in loving homes.

New Leash on Life USA utilizes DonorPerfect fundraising management software to help track and manage its relationships with volunteers and donors. Staff from the software company’s creative team partnered with organization leadership to produce dynamic new marketing materials to share their story and inspire other nonprofits to follow their lead.

"7 Ways You Can Start Growing Your Nonprofit Today" is a free e-book that shares how New Leash on Life USA expanded their mission to rescue and renew the lives of prisoners and pets.

This e-book is a step-by-step guide to successful growth and development and includes personal stories and examples of real strategies the organization has implemented. Topics range from training and developing staff members to engaging donors and volunteers through social media.

You can view the brand new video about New Leash on Life USA right here. Or visit their website to donate and learn about volunteer opportunities.

About DonorPerfect:

DonorPerfect is a leading provider of donor management and fundraising software to nonprofit organizations, with over 10,000 clients in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.