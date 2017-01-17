This prestigious competition offers SAE student members the opportunity for high visibility among suppliers, manufacturers, and alumni. - David L. Schutt, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of SAE International

WCXTM 17: SAE World Congress Experience—SAE International’s completely transformed, signature event taking place April 4-6, 2017 at the Cobo Center in Detroit—is accepting applications for its annual Student Exhibit Competition, sponsored by General Motors.

The competition—open to all worldwide SAE collegiate chapters and taking place on the exhibit floor in specially allocated booths—encourages the next generation of mobility thought leaders to innovatively solve engineering challenges facing the industry using a simple problem-solution format using established SAE Technical Standards.

Projects will be judged on Tuesday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Exhibits must incorporate the “Sustainability Through Innovation” theme and first place will be awarded $1,000. Judging will focus on six categories: usage of SAE Technical Standards, technical content, presentation, display, teamwork/project management, and theme. It will include a formal presentation by one or more team members and an informal Q&A session. The deadline to register is Friday, March 3. For more information, or to register, visit http://www.wcx17.org/register/.

“This prestigious competition offers SAE student members the opportunity for high visibility among suppliers, manufacturers, and alumni,” says David L. Schutt, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of SAE International. “These students are the future of mobility and we look forward to the always fascinating projects they develop to help keep our industry moving forward.”

Serving as a global nexus for industry leaders, inventors, and disruptors from Detroit to Silicon Valley and everywhere in-between, WCX 17 promises a full-spectrum, full-sensory interactive experience, uniting the mobility industry’s best talent from innovation hubs around the world for three days of active learning, high-powered collaboration, and technological discovery.

In 2016, SAE World Congress drew more than 11,000 attendees from the automotive industry. As the event evolves into WCX: SAE World Congress Experience spanning the entire mobility industry, even more engineers, engineering managers, executives, academics, government/military officials, and consultants will attend.

Ford Motor Company will provide Executive Leadership and DENSO will serve as the Tier One Strategic Partner for WCX 17.

