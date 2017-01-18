We look forward to the SCOPE Summit every year as a tremendous opportunity to connect and learn from the people who are always looking for meaningful ways to improve clinical research and bring more new treatments to patients and families worldwide.

DrugDev customers are primed to disrupt clinical operations again at the CHI SCOPE Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (Hyatt Regency Miami, January 24-26). DrugDev will join customers including Pfizer, Merck, and AstraZeneca in engaging panel discussions to examine vital clinical research issues such as trial performance metrics, patient enrollment diversity, protocol optimization, and global site selection.

At key sessions during SCOPE, DrugDev will introduce its definitive eConsent solution (via the recent acquisition of SecureConsent) and officially unveil the much-anticipated DrugDev Spark™, which over 100 clinical leaders were able to preview at the 2016 DrugDev User Summit (hosted by Merck). DrugDev also will co-host the annual SCOPE kickoff happy hour with Praxis, INC Research and CHI ([RSVP).

Click here to schedule a hands-on demonstration of technology to transform your clinical trials at booth #400. SCOPE sessions featuring DrugDev experts and customers include:

Tuesday, January 24



11:40am: Christopher Conklin, Pfizer – “Site-Level vs. Study Level Trial Performance Metrics – Is there a Difference?”

2:30pm: Marisa Rackley, Merck – “Operationalizing Diversity Initiatives in Clinical Research; A Hep C Story”

2:55pm: Robert Loll, Praxis; Fabian Sandoval MD, Emerson Clinical Research Institute; Karen Brooks, Adare Pharmaceuticals ; and Marisa Rackley, Merck – “Improving Patient Diversity in Clinical Trials with Real-Time Enrollment Monitoring”

3:55pm:

Marisa Rackley, Merck and Karen Brooks, Adare Pharmaceuticals – “Understanding and Implementing the New Reality of Diversity in Clinical Trials”

Claire Sears PhD, DrugDev Director of Data Solutions; Shawn Tedman, UCB BioSciences; and Kate Zarish, AbbVie – “Optimizing Country and Site Selection: Strategies for Positioning Trials for Success Using a Global Footprint”

Wednesday, January 25



7:30am: Eric Delente, DrugDev President, Patient Engagement – “eConsent: Putting ‘Informed’ Back in Informed Consent”

9:20am: Edward Manello, AstraZeneca – “The Global Investigator Pool: How Close Are We to Knowing the Full Picture?”

11:40am: Christopher Conklin, Pfizer; Marisa Rackley, Merck; Stella Stergiopoulos, Tufts University; and Edward Manello, AstraZeneca –“Clinical Trial Feasibility, Evidence-based Recommendations & Protocol Optimization”

12:05pm: Brett Kleger, DrugDev Chief Commercial Officer – “Introducing DrugDev Spark™ - Technology to Transform Clinical Operations”

DrugDev President and CEO Ibraheem “Ibs” Mahmood said, “The industry has demanded a unified clinical suite with solutions proven to add value on thousands of trials. Based on the tremendous response of customers at our own User Summit, I’m genuinely excited to unveil the beautiful technology experience known as DrugDev Spark™ to the larger SCOPE community. I’m also honored to see our subject matter experts partner with so many innovative clinical research leaders and sites in such important panel sessions. It’s no wonder we look forward to SCOPE every year as a tremendous opportunity to connect and learn from the people who are always looking for meaningful ways to improve clinical research and bring more new treatments to patients and families worldwide.”

About DrugDev

DrugDev’s unified clinical suite enables sponsors, CROs and sites to do more trials through industry-wide collaboration, standardization and a beautiful technology experience. Featuring solutions for global site payments, site identification and activation, workflow optimization, learning management, and site and patient engagement, DrugDev helps companies transform the quality and efficiency of clinical trials from startup through closeout. The company also powers the revolutionary TransCelerate Investigator Registry and Investigator Databank collaborations with the universal identifier known as the DrugDev Golden Number. Learn more at http://www.drugdev.com.