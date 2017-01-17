For a 3rd consecutive year, Bayshore Solutions is a US B2B Top Shop Agency Bayshore Solutions has earned B2B Top Shop status for three consecutive years for marketing and technology expertise that drives client results.

For a Third Consecutive year, Bayshore Solutions has been named a 2017 B2B Top Shop by Chief Marketer Magazine. Chief Marketer Magazine annually creates “The B2B Top Shops” list featuring the top 50 B2B marketing agencies in the nation based on the strategies and results they deliver for their clients.

“Bayshore Solutions is very pleased to see that, for a third year in a row, the results of the technology and marketing services delivered to our B2B clients have received such national accreditation,” said Kevin Hourigan, President and CEO of Bayshore Solutions. “Bringing the right technology and marketing expertise to drive client success is core to our mission. Chief Marketer’s nod to our consistency in this achievement is especially significant.”

Bayshore Solutions has earned B2B Top Shop status for three consecutive years as the firm brings real results through marketing technology expertise to customers including: Huber Engineered Materials, HealthPlan Services, FIS Global, Creative Sign Designs, WellDyne, and more.

The B2B Top Shop agencies are chosen by the editors of Chief Marketer, a leading marketing publication published by Access Intelligence. In their selection criteria, editors consider each agency’s depth of client work, creative capabilities and analytical expertise among other factors.

View more of Bayshore Solutions’ award winning results in web design and digital marketing here.