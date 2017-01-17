LGBTCancer.org provides support, advocacy and state of the art treatment information focused on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender cancer patients.

Fearing the loss of protections and support for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and transgender cancer survivors, the National LGBT Cancer Project and Out With Cancer have united to launch LGBTCancer.org, offering support and advocacy during the Trump Presidency.

LGBT cancer survivors face discrimination during the very times of their treatment that empathy and appropriate care might help save their lives. The Affordable Care Act has made health insurance available to previously underinsured LGBT patients and has provided protective requirements, like no denial of benefits for previously diagnosed conditions. Researchers are just now beginning to show that Gay and Straight cancer patients face different degrees of disease progression and mortality. For example, a study released during the 2016 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology showed that heterosexual men progress to late stage prostate cancer more quickly than do homosexual men.

"Loss of research funding for LGBT cancer investigation seems likely under the Trump-Pence administration," says Darryl Mitteldorf, LCSW, National LGBT Cancer Project Executive Director.

LGBTCancer.org provides up-to-date cancer treatment information that is focused on the LGBT cancer survivor community. There is a live, 24/7/365 online support community that is free and moderated by LGBT focused cancer clinicians. There is also a watchdog-blog, alerting LGBT cancer survivors of advocacy and call to action opportunities so that we can feel empowered in protecting our community.

LGBTCancer.org is currently live and welcoming to all.

About National LGBT Cancer Project

Founded in 2005, the National LGBT Cancer Project is the world's first support and advocacy national nonprofit organization to focus on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and transgender people diagnosed with cancer. We are a dynamic, nimble and cutting-edge company, striving to be first in understanding and implementing new technology in service to our cancer survivor population. The National LGBT Cancer Project is a horizontally organized nonprofit, managed by oncologists, psychologists and social workers.

For more information please go to: http://lgbtcancer.org/