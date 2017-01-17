Calypso Communications Expands Into Maine

We have long been interested in expanding our reach into Maine but, until now, had not found the right opportunity.

Calypso Communications, an integrated creative and public relations studio, announced today its expansion into Maine, hiring long-time Maine resident and PR professional Elizabeth Baldacci to run its new Portland operations. In addition to leading a sales growth plan for Calypso, Baldacci will analyze market strategies and creative trends to deepen Calypso’s capabilities in Maine for both new and existing clients.

“We have long been interested in expanding our reach into Maine but, until now, had not found the right opportunity,” said Houssam Aboukhater, Managing Partner of Calypso. “Elizabeth’s combination of skills in sales, PR, and business make her the perfect choice to lead this effort.”

For the past 16 years, Calypso has successfully served New England and multinational clients across diverse industry and service sectors. The agency’s Maine presence will better support its work for Maine-based clients in need of strategic PR, marketing, content, design, and business development services.

“Our success is driven by forming long-term relationships with growth-minded clients,” added Aboukhater. “Elizabeth will be a valuable representative as we meet new partners and expand our track record for measurable, high quality communications work.”

Baldacci joins Calypso as Director, Business Development. Concurrently, Baldacci will retain a position as Managing Partner at a political consulting and community advocacy firm in Portland.

“Calypso’s history of success with an impressive client list instantly attracted me to the agency,” said Baldacci. “I am thrilled to be joining this top-notch team of professionals and expanding their reach into Maine.”

About Calypso Communications

Calypso Communications is an award-winning premier public relations studio that combines strategy, content, and creative to solve business challenges. For more than 16 years, Calypso has delivered radical acts of communication to local, regional, and global companies across a wide array of sectors, including energy, health care, sporting goods, technology, and higher education. With offices in Portsmouth, N.H. and Portland, Maine, the Calypso team of experts uses an integrated communications approach to help clients achieve their objectives.

