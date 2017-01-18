The Meeting’s plenary session will focus on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s smart city challenge to help cities define what it means to be a “Smart City” and what it means for the future of the automotive industry.

The SAE 2017 Government/Industry Meeting provides attendees with the opportunity to connect directly with the key players driving advanced automotive, fuels technology and pending legislation. The meeting will take place on January 25-27 in Washington, D.C. and features four keynote addresses, a plenary session and two networking receptions.

Not to be missed, the Meeting’s plenary session will focus on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s smart city challenge to help cities define what it means to be a “Smart City” and what it means for the future of the automotive industry. The dialogue will incorporate a panel discussion of transportation policy, funding, and technological initiatives with the integration of autonomous and connected vehicles, as well as, sensor technology. To achieve the national status of a “Smart City,” a city will need to leverage its’ initiatives through a fully collaborative effort among the public, private and nonprofit sectors. The panel will provide examples of international initiatives, as well as, domestic public-private partnerships that have been fostering transportation policy and automotive technology integration over the last several years. The session will be moderated by Reuben Sarkar of the U.S. Department of Energy and will feature insights from panelists including John Augustine from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Carla Bailo from Ohio State University, Christopher A. Hart from the National Transportation Safety Board, Ian Yarnold from the Department For Transport, and David Zipper from 1776.

An opening reception sponsored by Toyota will be held in the concourse foyer from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday following the technical program. At the reception, student groups competing in various engineering design events sponsored by SAE will have their projects on display. Meeting attendees will have the opportunity to see the teams’ projects and provide advice on technical issues.

Additionally, the SAE 2017 Government/Industry Meeting is co-located with SAE’s Light Duty Emissions Control Symposium held Jan. 23-24, and the Washington Auto Show, taking place Jan. 27-Feb. 5. As part of their registration, all Meeting attendees receive complimentary access to the Washington Auto Show, including the preview on Thursday, Jan. 26. A networking reception will take place from 5 - 8 p.m. alongside the preview on Thursday evening. All Meeting attendees are invited to attend by wearing their conference badge.

For the most up-to-date information about sessions, special events, and more, please visit the SAE 2017 Government/Industry Meeting website at http://www.sae.org/gim.

To request media credentials, email pr(at)sae(dot)org or call 1-724-772-8522.

