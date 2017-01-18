Anahata Launches First Open Source Release of Mapacho Web Site

Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd Mapacho - The project is an open source Java Web Start framework for packing, deploying, launching and upgrading Desktop Java Applications.

Anahata, an oracle Java specialized gold partner, feels proud to announce the launch of Mapacho. The Java Webstart framework is based on Maven, the JNLP and Servlet APIs, a number of jar compression tools and a Java 8 JavaFX pre-loader/ launcher.

The intention behind the launch of the Mapacho open source project is to allow users to deploy and launch the application with the latest version of 32 or 64 bit Java Web Start runtimes. The logic which is used in this frame work will help reduce the chances of start-up issues which are caused by JRE upgrades.

To start up with this first new open source project, Anahata has appointed Ambarish Mohan as the head of their Open source line project. Mr. Ambarish Mohan is going to look after all the queries related to this new framework and the company is looking forward to serving their customers with advanced products, features and services. The Mapacho web site will be the open source project of the company and Anahata will offer support through donation. So, customers who are interested in becoming a part of this open source project, Mapacho, can provide support to the company by donation over below mentioned communication mediums:



Phone +61864670324

VOIP 7@sip.anahata.uno:6090

IRC

E-mail support(at)anahata(dot)net.au.

Other than the open source software development, Anahata also offers other services related to business system development and business system monitoring and support. To know more, you can visit their Mapacho website http://www.anahata.net.au/opensource/mapacho/latest/

About The Company:

Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd is an Australian privately owned software development company with presence in Perth and Melbourne and specializing in the analysis, design, implementation and support of cost-effective, custom built software applications. The company was founded in Western Australia in 2010 by Pablo Rodriguez Pina. The company is Oracle Java Specialized Gold Partner and delivers custom software solutions based on Oracle Technology, such as Java, Java Enterprise Edition, MySQL or Oracle Database.