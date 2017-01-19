Zanny Minton Beddoes Discussions on the drivers of economic change in the U.S. and abroad continue to be of great interest to business executives who are closely watching what the next administration’s impact will be.

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota (http://www.smumn.edu) announced today that its 2017 Hendrickson Forum will feature Zanny Minton Beddoes, the first female editor-in-chief of The Economist. The Tuesday, April 25, 2017 event, “What’s Next? Making Sense of a Global Economy,” is presented by Saint Mary’s Hendrickson Institute for Ethical Leadership. The 2017 event marks the Hendrickson Forum’s 10th anniversary.

“We’re looking forward to Minton Beddoes’ presentation; she brings unrivaled expertise and insights on the many factors at play in the global economy,” said Audrey Kintzi, Saint Mary’s vice president for development and alumni relations who leads the Hendrickson Forum. “Discussions on the drivers of economic change in the U.S. and abroad continue to be of great interest to business executives who are closely watching what the next administration’s impact will be.”

At the Hendrickson Forum, Minton Beddoes will discuss the interplay of democracy, demography, technology, energy, and government policies as the ultimate drivers of economic change. Her presentation will outline her prospects for further economic recovery, how the economy and policy will evolve, and points on why shale gas, cheap energy, and big data will be significant players.

As The Economist’s editor-in-chief, and former Washington editor, economics editor, and business affairs editor, Minton Beddoes delivers unmatched insights and global perspectives on the various economic elements at work in presentations that are constantly evolving along with global economic conditions and circumstances.

Her work has earned two of the highest journalist honors obtainable—a 2012 Gerald Loeb Award for economic journalism and “Journalist of the Year,” awarded by the Wincott Foundation for financial journalism. She has also been published in Foreign Affairs and Foreign Policy, has testified before Congress on the introduction of the euro, and is a member of the Research Advisory Board of the Committee for Economic Development and a trustee of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

A frequent TV and radio commentator, she is a contributor to NPR’s Morning Edition, The Diane Rehm Show, and To the Point with Warren Olney. She has also appeared on shows including Real Time with Bill Maher, Charlie Rose, PBS Newshour, and Starting Point with Soledad O’Brien. Minton Beddoes joined The Economist in 1994 as emerging-markets correspondent before holding her most recent position of business editor. Previously, she spent two years as an economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and prior to that worked as an adviser to the Minister of Finance in Poland.

The Hendrickson Forum is a luncheon event, held on Tuesday, April 25, 11:30 a.m.–1:15 p.m., with check-in and networking beginning at 11 a.m., at the Saint Mary’s University Center on the Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Twin Cities Campus on Park Avenue in Minneapolis. The event is open to the public and general admission tickets are $50 per person, which includes lunch. Advance registration is required. More information and online registration is available at: http://www.smumn.edu/HendricksonForum.

The program also includes a presentation of the Hendrickson Medal for Ethical Leadership. The recipient of that award, given by the Hendrickson Institute, will be announced at a later date.

This year marks the 10th annual Hendrickson Forum—one of the university’s premier events. Minton Beddoes will join a distinguished roster of former speakers: Jon Huntsman, Jr., James Stavridis, Sheila Bair, Ian Bremmer, Sue Gardner, Jacqueline Novogratz, Dr. Marcelo Suarez-Orozco, John Howard, and John Micklethwait. While the topics have varied by year, themes have centered on ethical business leadership in our increasingly global economy.

About the Hendrickson Institute for Ethical Leadership

The Hendrickson Institute for Ethical Leadership is an educational enterprise of Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota and serves as an educational and transformational resource to the community. Founded in 1994 and located in Minneapolis on the Twin Cities Campus of Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, the institute serves both current and emerging leaders. It is an academic resource for Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota and the community, and a forum for exploration of ethical issues. As part of its mission, the institute strives to provide programs that encourage and develop ethical, globally oriented leaders, offer integrative leadership models, promote ethical principles that are practical, and infuse leaders with an appreciation of spirituality and free enterprise. For additional information, visit http://www.smumn.edu/HendricksonInstitute.

About Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota awakens, nurtures, and empowers learners to ethical lives of leadership and service. At Saint Mary’s, students find in every classroom—whether in person or online—a relationship-driven, person-centered education. Through intense inquiry, students discover the truths in the world and the character within. Founded in 1912 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota enrolls 5,800 students at its residential undergraduate college in Winona and its Schools of Graduate and Professional Programs, based in Minneapolis but extending worldwide. Saint Mary’s offers respected and affordable programs in a variety of areas leading to bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees, as well as certificates and specialist designations. Learn more at http://www.smumn.edu.