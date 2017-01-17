"This is a red-letter day for seniors living in greater New Orleans." James Remetich, Network Director, JenCare Senior Medical Center

Peoples Health is pleased to announce that JenCare Senior Medical Center joined the Peoples Health network on Dec. 1, 2016. Peoples Health, a Metairie-based Medicare Advantage company, serves more than 55,000 Louisiana Medicare beneficiaries.

“JenCare Senior Medical Center is an exciting addition to our provider network, and the addition will benefit our members in the Greater New Orleans area,” said Warren Murrell, Peoples Health president and CEO. “JenCare’s focus on convenient and quality healthcare furthers our commitment to improving health outcomes and delivery in the communities we serve.”

JenCare has four locations in the Greater New Orleans area, each offering courtesy round-trip door-to-doctor transportation, and affordable care provided by highly accessible doctors with patient panels intentionally one-fifth as big as the national average of one doctor to 2,300 patients:



“This is a red-letter day for seniors living in greater New Orleans,” said James Remetich, network director for JenCare Senior Medical Center in New Orleans. “It’s now possible for more of the community’s Medicare Advantage plan members to benefit from having access to the outstanding primary care and specialist doctors at JenCare.”



“We’re delighted to become part of the Peoples Health provider network,” added Remetich. “Peoples Health is known for its deep roots in our community, and for providing quality Medicare Advantage plans to more than 30,000 New Orleans-area seniors. We’re confident many of their loyal customers will appreciate the affordable care and superior experience JenCare consistently provides.”

JenCare is a family-owned primary and specialty care practice committed to delivering superior healthcare to Medicare-eligible seniors. JenCare began serving New Orleans seniors in 2012. The integrated medical practice continues to enjoy substantial organic growth from happy patients who tell their relatives and friends about the quality care and lasting relationships they’ve developed with JenCare physicians.

“Our doctors and patients smile more,” said Dr. Earl Magee, chief medical officer of JenCare Senior Medical Center in New Orleans. “By intentionally seeing dramatically fewer patients more often, our physicians honor seniors by providing affordable care that includes walk-in appointments; on-site specialist appointments with a cardiologist, neurologist or podiatrist to name a few; door-to-doctor courtesy transportation; on-site lab work and prescription filling; after-hours paramedics; acupuncture and in-home visits by registered nurses.”

“But it’s the love, accountability and passion we bring to helping seniors with multiple, major and complex health challenges that truly differentiates us,” said Dr. Magee. “Industry-leading access to great doctors is what enables our patients to enjoy 38 percent fewer hospital sick days than the national average.”

For more information about Peoples Health and a list of the company’s network providers, visit http://www.peopleshealth.com or call 1-800-631-8443.

About Peoples Health

Established in 1994, Peoples Health is a Medicare Advantage organization serving more than 55,000 Medicare beneficiaries in Louisiana. The physician-owned company administers and provides a unique approach to wellness, care coordination and support services for plan members. The company is a proud supporter of many social, cultural, athletic and health organizations and holds an NCQA accreditation.

About ChenMed and JenCare Senior Medical Centers

JenCare operates four New Orleans centers (Kenner, Metairie, Mid-City, the Westbank) and 25 more in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky and Virginia (Tidewater and Richmond). It’s part of the ChenMed family of companies that also operates 14 Chen and Dedicated Senior Medical Centers serving Florida seniors.

On average, ChenMed physicians invest 168 minutes per year face-to-face with each patient, compared to the national average of just nine minutes annually. In addition, JenCare PCPs and specialist doctors collaboratively review cases, discuss best practices, and develop new solutions to keep improving health outcomes and patient satisfaction levels.

ChenMed is a privately owned medical, management and technology company working to positively change American healthcare for the neediest populations. Led and inspired by ChenMed Chairman and founder James Chen, MD, PhD, the company’s medical practice model has been serving low-to-moderate-income seniors with multiple complex chronic conditions for some 30 years.