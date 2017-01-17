The addition of state-of-the-art entertainment and spectator facilities is a game changer

Atlanta Motorsports Park is delighted to announce the launch of its next phase of development which will include luxury kart and car garages as well as a dedicated club house and spectator center for its world-unique kart track.

Since it opened in 2012, AMP Karting has forged an enviable reputation among leisure seekers and kart enthusiasts for its exciting track layout that is unlike any other in the world. Designed by F1 architect Hermann Tilke, Atlanta Motorsports Park offers 43 feet of elevation change and is one of the only pro kart circuits in America built to CIK Level A/F1. A karting mecca for racers and enthusiasts of all ages, AMP offers daily public rental karting for adrenaline seekers aged 12 and over and the chance to drive at speeds of more than 60 mph. This is almost twice the speed achieved at indoor public kart tracks and faster than any other track in the Southeast.

The new building, due to open in June 2017, will include a state-of-the-art kart retail and service center, viewing deck, covered pit lane area, entertainment space and members’ lounge as well as a café and dedicated meeting suites. The proposed addition of a track lighting system will extend the company’s operating hours into the evening to provide a new post-work social option for leisure groups and race enthusiasts.

More than just an entertainment venue, AMP Karting is a membership club where guests can race their own karts from as young as five years of age. The track hosts its own monthly kart race series as well as regular kart racing schools that are attended by guests from all over the USA.

AMP Karting is the only karting facility in the Atlanta area to offer a one stop solution for the retail of karts and kart parts as well as a specialist kart service center. The creation of dedicated maintenance and retail areas provides a springboard to expand the company’s kart sales and service division to achieve its goal of becoming the country’s leading full service karting solution provider.

“The launch of the new building is the long awaited final piece of the puzzle” says Jeremy Porter, CEO of Atlanta Motorsports Park. “For the last three years, our incredible kart track has drawn crowds from all over the Southeast region. The addition of state-of-the-art entertainment and spectator facilities is a game changer. We’re excited to usher in this new era at Atlanta Motorsports Park.”

