Splender, a unique online cash back shopping site, today announced the results of its “The Truth About Valentine’s Day 2017” survey to find out what American adults really think about the holiday.

A nice dinner out is the top gift choice; chocolate ranks higher than an intimate experience with a partner

When asked “Which gift would you most like to receive on Valentine's Day?” 20 percent of both men and women surveyed said a nice dinner out; chocolate (14 percent) also ranked highest among both men and women as a favorite gift.

“Sharing a romantic dinner out on Valentine’s Day is a great way to spend some quality time with your sweetheart and create great memories,” said Erin Warren, smart shopping expert and senior vice president of marketing for Splender. “And, if you want to score a hat trick on Valentine’s Day this year, you should definitely go with a nice dinner out, flowers and chocolate.”

For women’s gifts, forget jewelry, perfume and sex

Among women, the most wanted gifts are:



A nice dinner out (21 percent)

Flowers (16 percent)

Chocolate (14 percent)

Gifts to avoid for women:



A tech device or gadget (3 percent)

Alcohol (3 percent)

Clothing (2 percent)

Lingerie (2 percent)

Tools (less than 1 percent)

For men’s gifts, don’t forget the sweets

Among men, the most wanted gifts are:



A nice dinner out (18 percent)

Chocolate (14 percent)

An intimate experience with a partner (13 percent)

Gifts to avoid for men:



Jewelry (5 percent)

Tools (4 percent)

A homemade gift (3 percent)

Clothing (3 percent)

Underwear (1 percent)

Americans are planning to spend $50 or less per Valentine’s Day gift

Among both men and women surveyed, 79 percent said they are planning to spend $50 or less on a Valentine’s Day gift this year.

“When it’s time to shop for that special person in your life – whether it’s your significant other, mom, sister, brother or best friend – Valentine’s Day is all about reminding our loved ones how much we care about them,” said Warren. If you’re having trouble thinking of a good gift, cash back sites like Splender are a great resource for getting ideas and finding great deals on online purchases.”

Men hate Valentine’s Day, but women aren’t crazy about it, either

Among men, 82 percent said they dislike Valentine’s Day. Specifically, men said what they most disliked about the holiday is its commercialization (31 percent) or the obligation to do or buy something (21 percent). Among women, just 25 percent – or one in four – said they like Valentine’s Day. Of the 75 percent of women who said they disliked the holiday, commercialization (26 percent), the obligation to do or buy something (13 percent) or the expectation of romance (13 percent) ranked highest.

You’ve been warned: Don’t even think about giving someone an appliance

When asked, “What is the worst gift you’ve ever received on Valentine’s Day,” respondents most frequently named appliances. In fact, one respondent said, “Iron, blender, toaster, vacuum, popcorn popper. Everyone, please stay away from appliances on Valentine's Day…you've been warned.”

Other worst gifts named by people surveyed: a voucher for a dinner that was buy-one-get-one-free, edible underwear, a tin of sardines, a case of homemade pickles, a fake dead cat, melted chocolate and pork chops.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted by OnePoll and was based on online responses of 1,000 adult Americans in the United States. Responses were collected on Jan. 6, 2017.

