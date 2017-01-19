Rickey Moore, a devoted writer and author, has completed his new book “Just My Thoughts”: a gripping and potent work that aims to help the underdogs of the world. This book motivates the reader to see a brighter perspective and in turn make better life decisions.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Rickey Moore’s telling work portrays the beauty of life and change.

Moore concludes, “This book consists of life needs through my eyes. Love, belief in a higher power, and decision making. It’s a mixture of poetry and messages that unlock the mind. The best way to describe this book is ‘literature exercise.’ Striving to grow and learn from mistakes. The true meaning of mind, body, and soul. ‘Just My Thoughts’ is a book that goes beyond the mind and into the limbo system of emotions and feelings.”

Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “Just My Thoughts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

