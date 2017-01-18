TalentQuest, a leading provider of comprehensive talent management software, immersive learning experiences and HR consulting services, today announced the release of its enhanced TQ Learning Management System. The cloud-based application is a module of TalentQuest’s talent management software platform and provides clients with instant accessibility 24/7/365, including responsive usability on any mobile device. Designed within the software’s new user interface, which premiered in the fall of 2016, the enhanced LMS delivers all types of learning content, giving clients unprecedented abilities to manage their employees’ development and training needs.

“Closely following on the heels of our release of TQ3 with the newly designed user interface, the availability of our enhanced LMS proves our dedication to continually answering the needs of our clients,” said Niranjan Nimkar, CTO of TalentQuest. “We know that professional development helps improve employee productivity, increase efficiencies and heighten employee engagement and loyalty. Our enhanced LMS can deliver all of these benefits from one centralized location within our talent management system.”

The TQ Learning Management System includes the following features and benefits:



Stable support for content of all types, including immersive and interactive learning experiences such as virtual reality, 3D simulations, gamification and augmented reality

Mobile accessibility to enable participants to access their courses when most convenient for them, increasing participation and knowledge-sharing

Integration with other HR and business systems to provide seamless transparency, reporting and accountability

Ability to set learning plans and curricula for individualized professional training and growth

Instant access to course catalogs with easy enrollment and transcript features

Customized client branding to support clients’ internal culture and company branding protocols

“Our LMS is a real game changer for our clients,” said Kevin Sessions, President of TalentQuest. “Coupled with our 2016 acquisition of PurpleFrame Technologies, the award-winning immersive learning company, we are now uniquely positioned in the talent management space to deliver a distinctive learning and development experience for our clients that cannot be matched by other LMS and talent management providers. Our nimble and adaptive nature enables us to innovate quicker than our competitors. As a result, our monthly product enhancements will continue to disrupt the world of talent management in 2017.”

ABOUT TALENTQUEST

TalentQuest provides comprehensive talent management software, immersive learning and assessment experiences, and HR consulting services that empower companies to effectively select, manage, develop and retain the best talent. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, TalentQuest serves organizations of all sizes, industries and geographic locations. The combination of TalentQuest’s expert consulting and dedicated client support model coupled with flexible, configurable and easy-to-use software results in an industry-leading client retention rate. Visit http://www.talentquest.com for more information.