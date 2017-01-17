Geomares and Diversified Communications Announce Cooperation

Geomares and Diversified Communications announced today a cooperation whereby the media company’s Geo-matching.com product database will become the official supplier directory for the following trade events and e-media sites organized by Diversified: SPAR3D Expo & Conference, SPAR3D.com, International LiDAR Mapping Forum, Commercial UAV News, Commercial UAV Expo Europe and Commercial UAV Expo Americas.

Companies that exhibit in Diversified’s events that have an expanded Geo-matching.com profile will be linked directly from the exhibitor list to their profile on Geo-matching.com, which includes information such as company description, contact information, videos, technical specifications, product categories and more. This gives visitors direct access to extensive information available only on Geo-matching.com. On the part of Geo-matching.com, exhibiting company profiles include the logo(s) of the Diversified event(s) in which they exhibit, thereby introducing Geo-matching.com users to Diversified’s market-leading events in the geospatial arena.

“We’re very excited about this cooperation,” said Lisa Murray, Event Director at Diversified Communications. “Geomares is a highly regarded global media company operating in the same markets as our conferences and expositions. This cooperation allows us to leverage their robust product database, providing value for our exhibitors and attendees.” Geo-matching.com showcases more than 1,400 hardware and software products for surveying, navigation and machine guidance.

Ms. Murray added that the two companies have been collaborating for years. “Geomares has been a media sponsor for our events for years with their publication GIM International. The relationship has been one of mutual exposure to our respective audiences. Always a win-win, it was a stepping stone for this more involved cooperation.” Diversified has been producing market-leading events and media for geospatial professionals for more than 15 years.

“We are very happy to offer this extra exposure to our suppliers and their products and add value to the event and news websites of Diversified Communications at the same time,” said Herma Lenten, Sales & Marketing Manager at Geomares. “Following a period of rapid growth, we are eager to enter this cooperation with Diversified’s events to connect with their respected audiences and strengthen each other’s platforms.”

Companies wishing to inquire about a listing on Geo-matching.com and/or exhibiting information may contact info(at)spar3d(dot)com or herma.lenten(at)geomares(dot)nl.

About Geo-matching.com

Geo-matching.com is the world’s most complete product database for surveying, navigation and machine guidance. The website allows visitors to assess specifications, watch videos, filter and compare products from different manufacturers and connect directly with suppliers. It is produced by Geomares, an international media company for specialised trade information specifically focused on geomatics, hydrography, marine navigation and related industries. Geomares offers innovative and state-of-the-art business-to-business services and solutions, to industry professionals worldwide. www(dot)geomares(dot)nl

About Diversified Communications

SPAR3D Expo & Conference, SPAR3D.com, International LiDAR Mapping Forum, Commercial UAV News, Commercial UAV Expo Europe and Commercial UAV Expo are produced by Diversified Communications, a global media company with more than fifteen years’ experience producing technology events and media for the global geospatial market Content – delivered in-person and online – gives practitioners tools and information to make better business decisions. www(dot)divcom(dot)com.

Contact:

Lee Corkhill, Diversified Communications

lcorkhill(at)divcom(dot)com; 1-207-842-5520

Herma Lenten, Geomares Publishing

Herma.Lenten(at)geomares(dot)nl; +31 514 56 18 54