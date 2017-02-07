The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), an industry organization that provides technology professionals in the financial industry a forum to learn from and connect with each other, is pleased to welcome the following individuals to its 2017 Board of Directors:

The WSTA would like to thank its Board of Directors for volunteering their time, experience and expertise which allows the organization to continue to serve as a valuable resource for the financial industry.

Raja Chris, Director, Head of Infrastructure, Annaly Capital Management, Inc.

Raja Chris is a seasoned IT Infrastructure leader with over 15 years of experience in the financial industry. He has guided global, matrix, and cross-functional teams in IT architecture design, development, and implementation for improved infrastructure stability, performance, and team productivity.

Raja is currently the Head of Infrastructure at Annaly Capital Management, the largest publicly-traded Mortgage REIT. Prior to that, Raja held senior roles at Nomura, Point72 (SAC Capital), and Citi Group.

Raja has a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park, MD. He has many industry certifications, like ITIL, EMC, Microsoft, Cisco, etc.

Salvatore Cucchiara, Managing Director and Head of Field & Client Technology, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

In his role as Head of Field and Client Technology, Sal is responsible for driving the technology strategy and delivery of innovative solutions for Morgan Stanley financial advisors, branch management and wealth management clients. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, he served as Head of Wealth & Banking Solutions Technology at Bank of America, where he was responsible for the design, development and integration of technologies supporting the products of the global wealth and investment management and consumer bank businesses. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions at JP Morgan Chase and Dun & Bradstreet, focused on major platform transformation and client enablement initiatives.

In addition to his role as a technology leader, Sal has been an active champion of Diversity and Inclusion throughout his career, providing oversight and direction in recruiting and retaining diverse talent, offering products and services to meet the diverse needs of clients and supporting underserved communities through philanthropic activities and programs.

Sal holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Fordham University with a concentration in Information Systems, a BS in Computer Science from the University of Scranton and attended the Securities Industry Association Executive Education program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Ken DeGiglio, Chief Information Officer, EquiLend

Ken DeGiglio is the Chief Information Officer of EquiLend and a member of the firm’s executive team. As CIO, he is responsible for aligning EquiLend’s technology vision with business strategy; integrating company processes with the appropriate technologies; and developing and implementing technology initiatives within the organization. He manages a senior team of IT professionals and works closely with product owners and other internal stakeholders. DeGiglio’s career in financial technology spans nearly 30 years at firms including TD Ameritrade, Morgan Stanley, Robertson Stephens and J.P. Morgan. He also was a founder of Renaissance Trading Technologies. He has a bachelor’s degree with high honors in computer science, systems planning, and management from the Stevens Institute of Technology.

Christopher Reimers, Managing Director, Global Technology & Operations, Bank of America

Christopher Reimers leads the Contact Center and Voice Technologies group within Retail, Preferred & GWIM Technology & Operations. In this role, Chris leads the strategic development and daily operation of the Bank’s main call center technology platforms.

Chris has been with the firm for over 25 years, initially from 1984 to 1989 in Operations as a CMA Client Service Representative and Call Center Technology Analyst, and from 1996 to present in Retail, Preferred, and GWIM Technology. Throughout his career in technology Chris has managed Bank of America’s core call center technology platforms.

In addition to the call center platforms, Chris has also managed the Digital Platforms, Case Management systems, Release Management, and Service & Stability.

WSTA 2017 Board of Directors

President

James Kostulias, Managing Director Integration Strategy, TD Ameritrade

1st Vice President

Casey Santos, Chief Information Officer, General Atlantic

2nd Vice President

Joseph Ferlisi, Managing Director, Global Head of Architecture & Strategy, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Treasurer

Ronald F. Ries, CPA

Secretary

Thomas I. Piderit, Vice President, Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Directors

Alex S. Berson, Executive Director and Distinguished Engineer, Global Technology, JPMorgan Chase & Company

Randall Brett, Managing Director, Global Head of Software Architecture, Pine River Capital Management

Raja Chris, Director, Head of Infrastructure, Annaly Capital Management, Inc.

Salvatore Cucchiara, Managing Director and Head of Field & Client Technology, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Ken DeGiglio, Chief Information Officer, EquiLend

Thomas Doughty, VP-Chief Information Security Officer, Prudential Financial

Alok Kapoor, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Infrastructure, Fidelity Investments

Swamy Kocherlakota, SVP, Head of Operations & Infrastructure, Visa

John F. Looney, SVP, Enterprise Data Governance & Management, State Street Corporation

Perry Metviner, Managing Director, Chief Technology Officer, Davidson Kempner Capital Management

Lawrence Pecker, Executive Director, Wealth Management Americas Technology, UBS

Alec Polnarev, SVP-Head of Enterprise Infrastructure, Harvard Management Company

Christopher Reimers, Managing Director, Global Technology & Operations, Bank of America

Phyllis Lampell, WSTA Executive Director

Jo Ann Cooper, WSTA Executive Director

