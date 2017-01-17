Chacka Marketing Selects Megan Phelan as Director of Programmatic

Megan Phelan, Director of Programmatic at Chacka Marketing Advertisers increasingly seek ways to achieve measurable business results with programmatic, and I’ll ensure Chacka empowers them to do that by developing marketing campaigns that effectively activate their audiences.

Chacka Marketing (http://www.chackamarketing.com), a leading digital marketing agency, today announced the selection of Megan Phelan as director of programmatic. In her new role, Phelan will lean on her seven years of programmatic and digital marketing experience to help expand Chacka Marketing’s programmatic display practice.

Prior to joining Chacka, Phelan served as the Director of Client Solutions at Amnet Group, the programmatic expert team for the Dentsu Aegis Network, where she developed and oversaw all programmatic account operations out of New York. During her time at Amnet Group, Phelan developed a mastery of 20+ programmatic technology platforms and a continuous list of partners which enabled her to drive programmatic innovation and valuable takeaways across a broad spectrum of high-profile advertisers including Macy's, Microsoft, FOX, The Home Depot and Pfizer.

“With the demand for customized, performance-driven programmatic advertising rapidly growing, the chance to join an innovative agency like Chacka and build out this practice area made this the perfect career opportunity,” said Phelan. “Advertisers increasingly seek ways to achieve measurable business results with programmatic, and I’ll ensure Chacka empowers them to do that by developing marketing campaigns that effectively activate their audiences.”

Chacka Marketing is a digital agency, rooted in its mastery of paid search and paid social advertising. Chacka now offers a full suite of digital performance marketing solutions for large-scale advertisers. Always innovating, Chacka partners with clients to drive optimal results from tried and true channels, while pioneering emerging channels.

“Chacka Marketing stands at the forefront of industry trends as early adopters of new technologies and ad types, and expanding our programmatic efforts creates another valuable opportunity for our clients,” said Janel Laravie, CEO & Founder of Chacka Marketing. “Megan’s proven track record for success in programmatic makes her an excellent choice to help Chacka stay ahead of the curve with our data-driven approach to programmatic and real-time bidding, positioning our clients for further growth in this key market.”

About Chacka Marketing

A premier digital marketing agency, specializing in paid search engine marketing, social advertising and direct response consulting services, Chacka pairs the best people with the best technology to drive incredible results. Breaking through the clutter of the digital landscape, Chacka brings a collaborative approach by acting as an extension of its advertisers' marketing teams. Highly recognized with industry accreditations, Chacka takes pride in innovation, integrity and driving net results for its partners. Please visit http://www.chackamarketing.com for more information.

