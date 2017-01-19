Spectrotel Celebrates Its 20th Year Anniversary

It is this unwavering commitment to our customers, partners, vendors and associates, that has allowed us to have unprecedented organic growth in the face of major consolidation and competition in the industry.

Spectrotel, Inc. a leading telecommunications company providing sophisticated integrated solutions to enterprise customers throughout the United States, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary.

Following the Telecommunication Act of 1996, Jack Dayan founded Spectrotel as a regional Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC). In starting the company, Mr. Dayan took advantage of the opportunities the Act brought to bear for the industry and combined this with a new service model called “Simply Better Service.” “When we founded the company the goal was to create a model that minimized the complexities of customers managing their telecom infrastructure while delivering a friendly, affordable, consistent, personal experience. It is this unwavering commitment to our customers, partners, vendors and associates, that has allowed us to have unprecedented organic growth in the face of major consolidation and competition in the industry.” said Mr. Dayan.

Today, Spectrotel is a nationwide powerhouse offering a full suite of voice, data, cloud and managed services and has been recognized as one of the Top 25 Managed Services Providers by Enterprise Services Outlook Magazine. Their ability to evolve the company and invest in products that ensure they are providing the best solutions to their customers in a simple and personal way has remained consistent over the last two decades and will continue to be the key for their future.

Ross Artale, President & COO states, “Jack’s passion and customer-centric vision is what drew me to Spectrotel over 9 years ago. Hitting this 20 year milestone and helping to lead such a committed and dedicated team of associates is truly unique and a great honor. As we continue to grow and look to the future we will never lose sight of how we got here.”

As they look ahead Spectrotel is in the process of developing, for roll out in the first quarter 2017, a Software Defined – Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) service that builds upon their managed services experience. “We will continue to evolve and grow as technology and demands dictate all while providing the same level of personalized service that is synonymous with Spectrotel. We look forward to the next 20 years and thank our customers, partners, vendors and associates for their commitment.” states Mr. Artale.