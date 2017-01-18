Cipher Expands Healthcare Expertise with New Director of Life Sciences

Dawn Faint, Director of Life Sciences at Cipher I’m excited to join the Cipher team in support of their life sciences clients. The dedication of this team to the long and short-term success of their clients is unparalleled.

Dawn Faint, former Market Insights Manager for global health services organization Cigna, has joined the Annapolis-based competitive intelligence and technology consulting firm Cipher. As the new Director of Life Sciences, Ms. Faint will lead the development of healthcare-focused initiatives at Cipher, including the expansion of the Life Sciences module in Cipher’s Knowledge360® software solution.

“Dawn has been a valued client of ours for years, and as she steps away from her internal corporate role at Cigna we are thrilled that she has chosen Cipher for the next phase of her career. She brings to our team extensive experience in several different aspects of the life sciences industry, and she will be a tremendous asset to our clients in the biotech, pharma, and medical device spaces,” said Peter Grimm, Managing Director of Cipher.

Dawn’s past experience includes leadership roles at Cigna, Schering-Plough, Pharmacia (now Pfizer) and Johnson & Johnson companies Ortho Biotech and Ortho-McNeil, and in the Management Consulting space for Right Management. Ms. Faint specializes in research, competitive intelligence, marketing and business development.

“I’m excited to join the Cipher team in support of their life sciences clients. The dedication of this team to the long and short-term success of their clients is unparalleled,” said Dawn Faint, Director of Life Sciences at Cipher. “As a former client, I know the true value of Cipher’s innovative tools such as Knowledge360® and their expert competitive and market intelligence consulting services.”

Ms. Faint will work with Cipher’s team of experienced consultants to help companies in the life sciences space map their competitive environment, develop strategies which identify, characterize, and mitigate risk and position them for future growth.

About Cipher

Cipher is an innovative consultancy focused on delivering competitive intelligence services and technology solutions that help our clients make smarter, faster decisions. Leveraging over 20 years of experience, our team of experts serves as the trusted partner to many of the world’s largest and most respected organizations. Our clients rely on us to solve their toughest strategic challenges and to provide strategic insight into all aspects of the marketplace. Visit us online at http://www.cipher-sys.com.

About Knowledge360®’s Life Sciences Module

The Life Sciences module adds even more capability to the robust Knowledge360® platform by integrating three key new datasets to address the rapidly evolving needs of these industries due to regulatory changes, mergers & acquisitions, technological advances, and consumer demands. These datasets include Regulatory Information, Clinical Trials Information, and Intellectual Property. For more information, visit http://www.TRYK360.com.