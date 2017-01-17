Ventiv Technology Selects Bill Diaz as Next Chief Executive Officer

Bill Diaz

Symphony Technology Group (STG), parent company of Ventiv Technology, announced today that its board of directors has chosen Bill Diaz as the organization’s next chief executive officer. Diaz is succeeding former CEO, Stephen Rhee, who is joining STG in an executive-in-residence capacity.

“Based on Bill’s experience and work within the industry, I am pleased to bring him on in this role,” said STG managing director, Bill Chisholm. “In each of his roles, which add up to over twenty years in the insurance industry, Bill has managed large, global teams, implemented compelling strategies, integrated acquisitions and managed diverse product portfolios. STG is confident that Bill’s track record of strong leadership and entrepreneurial mindset will continue to propel Ventiv forward into a successful year a future.”

Prior to joining Ventiv, Bill spent four years as chief executive officer of Marsh ClearSight (STARS), spending 17 as an employee with the company. During his tenure, STARS enjoyed a significant period of growth and innovation. In 2012, Diaz was responsible for a diverse portfolio of 22 products from eight acquisitions as President of SunGuard Insurance and in 2015, he joined Oracle to run their global insurance business.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Ventiv Technology alongside dedicated employees worldwide,” said Diaz. “I joined Ventiv to be a part of a company where I believe the people truly care about the safety and insurance needs of our clients. I look forward to our team continuing this endeavor and providing products and solutions that matter.”

Diaz received his MBA from Kellogg School of Management and resides in Atlanta with his wife and two children.