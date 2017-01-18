John "JR" Robinson A union between the most-recorded drummer and the most-awarded drum machine makes perfect sense. Now anyone with a BeatBuddy will be able to jam along with JR Robinson, the drummer behind some of the most recognized songs in pop-culture history.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MUSIC MERCHANTS SHOW – Singular Sound, the music technology company and manufacturer of the world’s first pedal-controlled drum machine, the BeatBuddy, today announced that it will collaborate with legendary drummer and Grammy Award winning musician John “JR” Robinson to create a Signature Collection of Robinson’s iconic beats and drum grooves which will allow BeatBuddy users to jam along to Robinson’s most legendary performances by using the celebrated hands-free drum machine.

Launched in 2014, the BeatBuddy is the most-awarded music accessory of the decade. An internationally best-selling musician’s tool, the BeatBuddy has become the dominant drum machine in the market. The pedal-controlled drum machine provides musicians full, hands-free control of the beat, creating a live drummer sound while performing or practicing with any instrument.

By pressing the pedal, a musician can start a beat, insert fills, transition from verse to chorus, throw in drum breaks and trigger accent hits such as handclaps or cymbal crashes. The BeatBuddy can store up to 3 million songs and offers over 22 preloaded music genres and 10 different drum kits, allowing users to play everything from jazz to heavy metal – and now, JR’s collection.

“A union between the most-recorded drummer and the most-awarded drum machine makes perfect sense,” said David Packouz, CEO and Founder of Singular Sound. “Now anyone with a BeatBuddy will be able to jam with JR, the drummer behind some of the most recognized songs in pop-culture history.”

JR Robinson has recorded and performed with music legends such as Michael Jackson, Madonna, Eric Clapton, Daft Punk, Lionel Richie, Quincy Jones, Barbara Streisand and many others. Robinson has also played on dozens of film soundtracks including My Cousin Vinny, The Bodyguard, First Wives Club, Free Willy, Independence Day, Jerry McGuire, South Park, Pirates of the Caribbean, Hairspray, Man of Steel and most recently, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

About John “JR” Robinson: Born in Creston, Iowa, John “JR” Robinson is a prolific American musician and studio drummer. Robinson began his musical journey at the age of 5 on the piano, took up drums at the age of 8 and formed his first band at the age of 10. He attended Berklee College of Music in Boston MA. and has become the most recorded drummer in history with top hits such as We Are The World with Michael Jackson, All Night Long with Lionel Richie, I’m So Excited by the Pointer Sisters, Higher Love with Steve Winwood, Express Yourself by Madonna, The Way You Make Me Feel and Bad from the late Michael Jackson, Natalie Cole’s Stardust and Change the World by Eric Clapton. JR’s motion picture credits include, among others, My Cousin Vinny, Phenomenon, Hercules, Nutty Professor, Space Jam, The Waterboy, Tin Cup, America’s Sweethearts, Dinosaur, Fever Pitch, Anchorman, Dodgeball, Marley and Me, Yes Man, I Love you Man and the Frasier Theme. Robinson is a Grammy Award Winner and was inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame. For more information, please visit: http://www.johnjrrobinson.com

About Singular Sound: It started with a simple idea to make a new class of drum machine. Founded in 2012, Singular Sound is the originator of the BeatBuddy pedal-controlled drum machines: tools to enable hands-free command of the world’s most authentic beats, while playing and performing with any musical instrument. The BeatBuddy has received every major recognition in the musical instrument industry, including Guitar World’s Platinum Award for Excellence, induction into Guitar Player’s Hall of Fame and the industry’s highest honor by the National Association of Music Merchants. The technology behind Singular Sound’s products is complex, but the mission is simple: to make all musicians greater by empowering them to express their unique sound.

For more information, please visit: http://www.singularsound.com

# # #