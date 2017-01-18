CEO Tom Fimmen states: “Our new website is key to promoting our unique product features and gun safe technology. Sports Afield Gun Safes are the only gun safes that are equipped with an audible alarm that sounds off when the safe is tampered with...

SA Products is a leading manufacturer of guns safes, home and office safes, and steel security cabinets.

The Sports Afield Safes product line is sold around the US and internationally in major retail and sporting goods stores.

The company’s new website is mobile responsive and was designed to assist retail customers access product information, such as product specifications, product brochures, and details on the company’s industry-leading lifetime gun safe warranty including:



A lifetime warranty against theft, fire, natural flood, parts, paint and locks

Free locksmith service if ever locked out

Free shipment of replacement safe

The site also enables retail consumers to complete product registration quickly and easily online.

SA Products founder and CEO Tom Fimmen states: “Our new website is key to promoting our unique product features and gun safe technology. For example, Sports Afield Gun Safes are the only gun safes that are equipped with an audible alarm that sounds off when the safe is tampered with – and the only value priced safes that are available with a high gloss paint finish.”

Fimmen goes on to say: “We needed an online presence that would enable us to communicate special products and features, such as steel reinforced top shelves, full seam welds, fully carpeted shelves and gun rack. As we continue to innovate, our new website will enable us to communicate to our customers and potential customers as soon as they are available.”

The new website will also help the company grow by attracting new retail distribution partners and dealers. The company is actively seeking new dealer partnerships and the site has a product page dedicated for new dealer inquiries.

In 2017 the company plans to launch several new products including:

Standard Gun Safes with Gloss finish

Tactical Gun Safes

Home and Office Fire Safes

Steel Security Cabinets

All of the Sports Afield Safes products are on display at the 2017 Shot Show in Las Vegas at booth # 16441 from January 17th to 20th. These products will also be on display at the NBS, Sports Inc. and Worldwide buying group shows in February 2017.

About SA Consumer Products Inc.

SA Consumer Products Inc. manufactures and sells gun safes, home and office fire safes, lightning handgun vaults, and steel security cabinets. All of the company's products are California DOJ-approved meet all state laws for firearm locking/child access prevention. For more information on where to purchase Sports Afield Gun Safes or for more information on how to become a dealer, please visit: SA Consumer Products, Inc.