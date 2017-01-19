The webinar will give people an introduction to the science behind personality profiles. We’ll cover how they work, why they’re useful, and look at the distinctive ways that PeopleKeys personality profiles collect and interpret data.

PeopleKeys today announced their plans to air a new webinar called “Understanding Your Personality.” This live interactive online training will provide the opportunity for anyone new to personality profiling to learn how personality profiles can be a valuable tool for improving an individual’s career, business, home, and personal life. The Understanding Your Personality webinar will air live on Friday ,January 20th at 11am EST, and will be available on demand the following day.

PeopleKeys Master Trainer John Schindell and facilitator of the Understanding Your Personality webinar said, “When people hear ‘personality profile,’ they sometimes make the mistake of thinking it’s the same thing as a ‘personality quiz’ you might take online or in the back of a magazine. In reality, while a personality quiz can be a fun way to learn a few basic details about yourself, a personality profile goes much deeper below the surface. At PeopleKeys, we’ve been studying and researching personality and human behavior for over 30 years, and our testing instrument is calibrated to help people understand things about their personality that they’ve never been able to articulate before. The Understanding Your Personality webinar will give people an introduction to the science behind personality profiles. We’ll cover how they work, why they’re useful, and look at the distinctive ways that PeopleKeys personality profiles collect and interpret data.”

The Understanding Your Personality webinar will help those new to personality assessments understand:



The accuracy of personality assessments

Why personality assessments are useful

What makes the PeopleKeys 3-graphs system unique

How to interpret and apply results

Intended for those new to personality profiles, the free Understanding Your Personality webinar will air on Friday, January 20th at 11am EST. The webinar will stream live at peoplekeys.com, and will be available on demand the following day. Understanding Your Personality will be presented as a part of the popular PeopleKeys webinar series [https://peoplekeys.com/shop/webinar/ , which offers free interactive training sessions on a new topic every month.

For more information about PeopleKeys, their personality testing and behavioral analysis tools, or to register for the January 20th Understanding Your Personality webinar, visit peoplekeys.com.

About PeopleKeys

PeopleKeys has been providing tools to measure the connection between personality and human behavior for over 30 years. PeopleKeys believes that an understanding of human behavior can be used to create effective leaders, improve relationships, streamline productivity, improve communication, and reduce stress. Their DISC personality tests and behavioral analysis tools have been translated into over 23 different languages, and are sold around the world. For more information about PeopleKeys and their DISC solutions, please contact Marketing Manager Kaitlyn Miller at 330-599-5580 x113.