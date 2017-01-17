Outskirts Press Announces New Premium Design Bundle

Outskirts Press, the #1-rated self-publishing company according to Top Consumer Reviews, has announced a new option to its long list of offers that assist the author in the publishing process: the Premium Design Bundle.

This grouping of options, offered at a discounted price, include:



Custom Cover

Interior Formatting with Author Input

Cover Text Refinement

By offering these three options together, Outskirts Press is assisting the author in three key components of book design which help to attract and engage readers.

These three options, when purchased separately, would cost $747. However, when authors purchase the Premium Design Bundle, they receive all three services for $599 – an automatic 20% savings.

