eSentire, Inc., the leader in managed cyber threat detection and response services, today announced the appointment of Nimrod (Nimmy) Reichenberg as chief marketing officer. Mr. Reichenberg will lead the development and execution of eSentire’s marketing efforts as it cements its position as a leader in the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) market and expands its reach into new vertical markets and global territories.

“Nimmy joins us at an exciting time,” said J.Paul Haynes, eSentire CEO. “eSentire has experienced explosive growth over the last three years, increasing its size and market share 10-fold. As a leader in the MDR services market, our growth trajectory shows no signs of slowing down. As a seasoned security industry executive, Nimmy brings a level of leadership that will be instrumental in furthering eSentire’s market expansion.”

Mr. Reichenberg has extensive experience across all marketing disciplines including go-to-market strategy, demand generation, marketing operations, product marketing, communications, branding, channel and partner marketing, analyst relations, and sales development.

Previously, Mr. Reichenberg served as vice president of marketing and strategy at AlgoSec, the market leading provider of security policy management solutions. During his six years with the company, Mr. Reichenberg built the entire marketing team and infrastructure from scratch, and helped grow the company’s revenue by nearly 10x.

Prior to AlgoSec, Mr. Reichenberg was vice president of marketing at NextNine, where he was responsible for global marketing strategy and operations, and headed marketing for the enterprise solutions division at M-Systems (acquired by SanDisk in 2006).

“The market for managed cyber threat detection and response is at its inflection point and set to become a must-have for all, but the very largest enterprises. I am excited to join eSentire and lead the company’s marketing through its next wave of growth,” said Reichenberg.”

With intimate knowledge of the cybersecurity market, Mr. Reichenberg has also regularly contributed to leading security publications including CSO, Dark Reading, SC Magazine, and SecurityWeek, and is a frequent speaker at industry events, such as the RSA Conference.

Mr. Reichenberg holds a Master of Business Administration in Marketing and Strategy, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Tel-Aviv University.

About eSentire:

eSentire® is an industry leader, providing managed detection and response services to mid-sized organizations, keeping them safe from constantly evolving cyber attacks that traditional security defences simply can’t detect. eSentire combines people, process, and proprietary technology to deliver an unmatched, premium-level service that hunts, detects, remediates, and communicates sophisticated cyber threats in real-time, 24x7. Protecting more than $3.2 trillion in Assets under Management (AuM), eSentire is the award-winning choice for security decision-makers in mid-size enterprises. eSentire has received multiple accolades for exceptional service, including Hedge Fund Manager (HFM) Service and Technology awards, listed on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50(TM) and Fast 500(TM) lists, and named a leader in the 2016 "Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services" by Gartner, Inc. For more information, visit http://www.esentire.com and follow @esentire.

Products, service names, and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

PR Contacts:

Angela Tuzzo

MRB Public Relations for eSentire

+1 732.758.1100, x. 105

atuzzo(at)mrb-pr(dot)com

Mandy Bachus

eSentire Corporate Communications

+1 226.338.7135

mandy.bachus(at)esentire(dot)com

###